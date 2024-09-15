Key Takeaways The Saints may have been severely underrated coming into the season.

The Buccaneers look like Super Bowl contenders.

The Minnesota Vikings are a playoff team.

If you're an NFL fan, you should be used to weekly surprises by this point.

Week 2 of the season definitely has given us some big results, performances and surprises to react to, and being the fans that we are, it's time for our typical overreactions.

We're still in September, so many things we see now will eventually correct themselves as the season goes on. For now though, it's time to tap into our inner fan and overreact to what we've seen in Week 2.

Let's get to the biggest overreactions from Week 2 of the season.

Watch Out: The Saints Are For Real

New Orleans put on a statement win, blowing out the Cowboys in Dallas.

Raise your hand if you had the New Orleans Saints going into Dallas and embarrassing the Cowboys...

The Saints put on a dominating performance from start to finish at Jerry World, snapping a 16-game regular season home winning streak by the Cowboys, with a 44-19 shellacking.

New Orleans scored a touchdown on their first six possessions, jumping out to a 35-16 halftime lead and never looked back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Derek Carr set an NFL record, leading 15 straight scoring drives on his first 15 possessions of the season.

Alvin Kamara was a standout in the Saints' win, pulling an Al Bundy, by scoring four touchdowns (three on the ground and one through the air). Kamara gained 115 yards on 20 carries, and added 65 yards on two catches.

It was easy to write off the Saints' Week 1 blowout of the Carolina Panthers as them beating up on a bad team (which the Panthers are). However, this win over Dallas shows that the Saints need to be taken seriously, and that the NFC South may be a lot better than pundits thought. Speaking of which...

The Buccaneers Are Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders

Tampa Bay pulled off a huge road victory against the Lions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into the season with many expecting them to take a step back after winning the NFC South for a third straight season in 2023. With Kirk Cousins going to the Falcons, many were quick to crown the Falcons as the new kings of the south.

However, after blowing out the Commanders in Week 1, the Bucs went on the road and pulled off a gutsy 20-16 road victory over the Detroit Lions , who are pegged to be Super Bowl contenders. Despite giving up 4.5 sacks to Aidan Hutchinson, the Bucs did enough on offense, with Mayfield going 12-of-19 for 185 yards, one TD and one pick (and adding the winning score on the ground).

The Buccaneers are now 2-0, and are home for matchups against the Broncos and Eagles to close out September. It's not inconceivable to think the Bucs can head into October undefeated.

The Vikings Are a Playoff Team

Sam Darnold looks energized in Minnesota, as the team now lists Justin Jefferson as day-to-day.

The big story from the Minnesota Vikings ' surprising 23-17 win over the NFC favorite San Francisco 49ers may be the condition of Justin Jefferson, who left the game with a leg injury in the second half. Following the game, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Jefferson suffered a leg contusion and is day-to-day, which is a relief for the Vikings.

Before he left the game, Jefferson had racked up 133 yards on four catches, thanks primarily to this 97-yard bomb from Sam Darnold.

The Vikings jumped out to a 20-7 halftime lead and hung on for the win. The 49ers' offense had looked unstoppable in Week 1, but the Vikings managed to hold them off.

While the Vikings were impressive in their 28-6 win over the Giants, it was easy to dismiss it as an easy win over a bad team. Now though, the Vikings are 2-0 and leading the NFC North. Sam Darnold looks as good as he's looked in his entire career and Minnesota is playing solid football on both sides of the ball.

We may have slept on the Vikings, who finished at a respectable 7-10 last season despite playing most of the year without their starting quarterback.

The Carolina Panthers Are On The Clock

It's hard to imagine the Panthers winning more than two games.

Coming into the season, there was some hope that with a brand-new coaching staff and some improvements around him that Bryce Young would bounce back from a disappointing rookie campaign.

Through two games, the Panthers, and Young, look even worse than last year.

After an embarrassing 47-19 loss in New Orleans to open the season, the Panthers looked lifeless once again, this time at home against the Los Angeles Chargers , who bullied them to a 26-3 win.

Through two games this season, Young has a passer rating of 44.1, with 245 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Things don't get much easier for Carolina, as they head out to Vegas to face the Raiders in Week 3, who've proven to be a tough out, before they host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

The Panthers may already have their eye on a QB in the 2025 draft with the way Young's development is going, but the truth is, the Panthers need help everywhere.

J.K. Dobbins Will Win The Rushing Title

The Chargers have made it clear they'll be a run-first team.

Hey, we told you we were overreacting. But are we?

Through two games, Jim Harbaugh has walked the talk from this offseason, as he made it clear the Chargers were going to focus on their running game, and having Justin Herbert make key throws when called upon.

J.K. Dobbins was one of the standouts of Week 1 and his production continued in L.A.'s dominant win in Carolina, as he added 131 yards on 17 carries.

After two games, Dobbins leads the NFL in rushing with 266 yards on 27 carries, and two touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dobbins has a whopping 9.9 yards per carry through two games.

The Chargers have made it a priority to run the ball, as Gus Edwards has actually gotten more carries than Dobbins, with 29 rushes for 85 yards.

However, Dobbins is the clear standout and is looking like the perfect fit in Jim Harbaugh's offensive scheme. Expect the Chargers to stick to the running game, which will likely keep Dobbins in the rushing title conversation all season if he stays healthy.

The Rams and Ravens Will Miss The Playoffs

Baltimore blew a 4th quarter lead, while L.A. was outmatched in Arizona and lost Cooper Kupp.

Both the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens were pegged as Super Bowl contenders coming into this season, with the Rams looking to take a massive step on offense with the emergence of Puka Nacua , and Cooper Kupp back to being healthy.

Things have gone off the rails in a hurry for the Rams, as Nacua is now on injured reserve, and Kupp left the Rams' Week 2 game, limping off the field.

Besides their injury woes, the Rams are now 0-2 and were totally outclassed by the Arizona Cardinals , suffering a blowout 41-10 loss to their division rivals. The 49ers aren't going anywhere despite their loss on Sunday, and the Seahawks are now sitting pretty at 2-0.

The Rams' season is in massive jeopardy, particularly if Kupp misses multiple games.

The Ravens blew a 10-point lead at home to the Raiders.

You can add the Baltimore Ravens to the list of teams in trouble after two games, as last year's no.1 seed is 0-2, after blowing a 23-13 fourth-quarter lead to the Las Vegas Raiders .

The Raiders got points on their final three drives to get the 26-23 win, while the Ravens failed to score on their final three.

While their road loss in Kansas City wasn't too big a cause for concern, blowing a double-digit lead at home to the Raiders certainly is.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Only the 2022 Bengals and 2023 Texans managed to make the playoffs following an 0-2 start since the NFL expanded to 17 regular season games in 2021.

Baltimore now finds themselves in a precarious spot, with the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers sitting at 2-0. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns bounced back in Week 2 with a win over Jacksonville.

Being 0-2 in a division as tough as the AFC North spells massive trouble for a team that had Super Bowl aspirations coming into the season. And it may be a hole too deep for them to dig out.