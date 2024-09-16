Key Takeaways This weekend marked the second week of the 2024 regular season.

This weekend represented the second week of the 2024 NFL regular season. Week 1 saw a ton of celebrities find their way into NFL stadiums, and while the second week might not be as new and shiny as the first, there were still a lot of celebrities who wanted to see some of the action in person.

In Week 2, there were many teams who were playing their first home games in the new season. As a result, we got to see a lot of fans for some teams that we didn't see in Week 1, since they were on the road.

Without further ado, these are all the big-name celebrities that attended the games this weekend.

The NFL's Week 2 Celebrity Lineup

These were the biggest names in attendance in Week 2

Credit: Fox Sports NFL Twitter

Easily the two most notable celebrities in attendance this weekend were Mike Tyson , and Jake Paul . Tyson is a career-long boxer, who has long been known as one of, if not the very best boxers in the world throughout his career. Paul is an influencer who became a boxer, and now has a couple of fights under his belt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tyson is one of the best fighters in the history of the sport. In his 58 official fights, he has 50 wins, six losses, and two fights that were ruled a no-contest.

Tyson and Paul met before the game in a little bit of promo before their big fight which is coming up. In November, the two of them will fight at the same venue, AT&T Stadium. For now, each of them took in the action as the New Orleans Saints dominated the Dallas Cowboys .

The Detroit Lions had several celebrities show up for their home opener last week, and they were on the radar again this week, with rapper 'Big Sean' taking in the action. Big Sean rose to fame in the early-2000s, and has been a big part of the rap scene for years now.

The Detroit native was in the building, but his Lions lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Finally, over in Arizona, a couple of big-time Olympic athletes were in the building. A gold medal-winner from the 2024 Paris Olympics , Noah Lyles , and one of the all-time greats in Michael Phelps were both in attendance for the Arizona Cardinals .

Two of America's best athletes saw the Cardinals destroy the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

While these were the most notable, there were many other celebrities in attendance this week, ranging from musicians to athletes of other sports.

Here's a list of the rest of the notable celebrities in attendance this weekend.

Ray Lewis (NFL Legend) - Raiders @ Ravens

(NFL Legend) - Raiders @ Ravens Chris Johnson (Former NFL Player) - Jets @ Titans

Mike Conley

'Jelly Roll' (Hip Hop/Country Artist) - Bills @ Dolphins

Matthew Tkachuk (NHL Player) - Bills @ Dolphins

Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics Teams - Seahawks @ Patriots

Michael Porter Jr. . (NBA Player) - Steelers @ Broncos

. (NBA Player) - Steelers @ Broncos Emmanuel Sanders (Former NFL Player) - Steelers @ Broncos

Parker McCollum (Country Artist) - Bears @ Texans

