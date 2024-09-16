Key Takeaways Saints dominated the Cowboys in a 44-19 win.

Kyler Murray threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns against the Rams.

Aidan Hutchinson leads the NFL with 5.5 sacks through Week 2.

If your NFL team won in Week 2, consider yourself lucky. Normally, you learn a lot more about every team in the second week of the season, but this year's Week 2 felt like it opened up more questions. There were more upsets across the league than expected, which will certainly leave some confusion about several teams heading into Week 3.

No one expected the New Orleans Saints to defeat the Dallas Cowboys 44-19, or for the Arizona Cardinals to defeat the Los Angeles Rams 41-10. The Cowboys and the Rams both played well in Week 1, so it poses the question if the injuries to Jake Ferguson and Puka Nacua meant more than everyone would've expected.

What made this week so exciting is that everything you would expect from most of these games, didn't actually happen. It's proof that any given Sunday, any team could win.

1 Klint Kubiak Was Saints' Biggest Offseason Acquisition

Kubiak's offensive scheme makes the Saints the team to beat in the NFC South.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Next offseason, Klint Kubiak will become one of the hottest head coaching candidates. Last season, the Saints finished with the ninth most points scored in the NFL. So far through the first two weeks of the season, the Saints have scored the most points in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New Orleans Saints scored points on each of their first 15 drives to begin the 2024 season.

Kubiak's new offensive scheme scored 40+ points in back to back weeks, leading the Saints to one of their best starts in franchise history. After a blowout victory over the Cowboys, it's fair to say that Kubiak's new offensive scheme has made the Saints the team to beat in the NFC South. They use a ton of motion to improve their running game and create opportunities for deep shots.

2 Kyler Murray Career Day

Murray had over 300 total yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Rams.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After the Cardinals blew the lead to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, they scored 41 points in a win over the Rams. Kyler Murray had a fantastic day with one of the best performances of his NFL career.

Kyler Murray Stats vs. Rams Completion Percentage 17/21(80.9%) Passing Yards 266 Rushing Yards 59 Touchdowns 3

Murray was nearly perfect, with only four incompletions all game. After Week 1, when Marvin Harrison Jr. was practically invisible, Murray made it a priority to get him the football, as he finished with four receptions, 130 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. If the Cardinals want to become playoff contenders, they need more performances like this from Murray. This was a promising performance as the Rams had no answers for him.

3 Travis Kelce Is No Longer Chiefs Top Pass Catcher

Kelce finished with one reception for 5 yards, after having only three receptions in Week 1.

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

From 2016 to 2022, Travis Kelce had seven straight 1,000 yard receiving seasons. Kelce's streak broke last season after he missed two games, and it doesn't look like he will reach that goal again in 2024.

Through the first two games of the season, Kelce only had seven targets, four receptions, and 39 receiving yards. In comparison, Rashee Rice has 15 targets, 12 receptions, and 178 receiving yards. Based on the first two games, Rice might've surpassed Kelce as the top pass catcher in the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Kelce is going to be 35 years old in a few weeks, so father time was eventually going to catch up to him. It was unexpected that he would fall out of favor in the Chiefs' offense before that would happen.

4 Amari Cooper Could Be Traded

Cooper's lack of involvement in the Browns' offense could point to a potential trade later in the season.

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the Cleveland Browns traded for Jerry Jeudy, it was expected that he would become the WR2. Amari Cooper has out-targeted Jeudy with 17 targets to Jeudy's 14, but Jeudy has 71 more receiving yards on the season. If this trend continues over the next few weeks, the Browns could look to trade Cooper as the 30-year-old wide receiver is in the final year of his deal.

Cleveland looked terrible against the Cowboys, but they rebounded against the Jacksonville Jaguars . Depending on how the rest of the season plays out for the team and player, they could look to part ways, so the Browns can acquire a draft pick in return, while Cooper has a chance to join a playoff contender.

5 Aidan Hutchinson Has Emerged As Elite Edge Rusher

Hutchinson has 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Aidan Hutchinson has improved each of his first two seasons, and he appears to have emerged as one of the best edge rushers in the NFL in 2024. Hutchinson was unstoppable against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , recording 4.5 sacks and five pressures, with a 21.7% pressure rate (via Andrew Erickson).

Hutchinson currently leads the NFL with 5.5 sacks, proving that he's become one of the best pass rushers in football. If Hutchinson can continue playing at this level, he could become a Defensive Player of the Year candidate by the end of the season.

6 Packers Will Be Fine Without Jordan Love

Packers rushed for 261 yards in a win over the Colts.

© Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jordan Love suffered an MCL sprain last week against the Philadelphia Eagles , which could cause him to miss several weeks. Turns out, the Green Bay Packers will be fine without Love, as they defeated the Indianapolis Colts 16-10. Josh Jacobs led the team in rushing with 151 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

If the Packers decide to become a run-heavy team without Love as the starting quarterback, they should be able to win several more games until he returns. Green Bay will play some good running teams over the next month, but none of which rank in the top-five so far.

Packers Next 4 Games Week Team Rushing Yards Allowed Rank 3 Tennessee Titans 10 4 Minnesota Vikings 8 5 Los Angeles Rams 30 6 Arizona Cardinals 9

7 San Francisco 49ers Aren't Unstoppable

49ers lost in an upset to the Minnesota Vikings, 23-17.

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

After the San Francisco 49ers blew out the New York Jets 32-19, you would think they were unstoppable. A week later, they lost to their former quarterback, Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings . It's not even that the Vikings were drastically better than the 49ers, they were just better on 3rd down. Minnesota converted just over 58% of their third downs, while San Francisco only converted 20%.

It was an evenly matched game, as the Vikings finished with 403 total yards compared to the 49ers' 399. It was proof that the 49ers could play some of their best football, and they still might not win. It was eye-opening to see them perform at a high level on offense, but still lose to a team that had Darnold as their starting quarterback.

8 Quentin Johnston's Breakout Game

Johnston finished with five receptions, 51 receiving yards, and two touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone was ready to give up on Quentin Johnston a bit too early, who just had a career-high two receiving touchdowns in a win over the Carolina Panthers . The Chargers front office spoke highly about Johnston this offseason, and some of the talk might be true.

Obviously, it would be great if Johnston could develop into a WR1, but it would benefit the Chargers if he could just become a productive wide receiver. Sunday's performance against the Panthers was a good sign of him winning against two quality cornerbacks, and proving that he deserves more touches in this offense.

9 New England Patriots' Defense Is Among The Best

The Patriots defense held another high-powered offense in the Seahawks to only 23 points.

Getty Images

In Week 1, the New England Patriots held the Cincinnati Bengals to only 10 points, followed by holding the Seattle Seahawks to 23 points in Week 2. Both of these offenses are filled with weapons, but the Patriots did a good job limiting these teams. Seattle had more success specifically in the passing game against the Patriots, as their running game was invisible.

Despite the struggles the Patriots are dealing with on offense, they're going to be a tough team to face this season due to their defense. Between Christian Gonzalez, Keion White, and Kyle Dugger, they have some really talented young defenders. When Drake Maye eventually takes over as the starting quarterback, he won't have to worry much about the other side of the ball.

10 Braelon Allen Needs More Touches

Allen finished with over 50 total yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Tennessee Titans.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

No one would ever advocate for Breece Hall to be benched, but Braelon Allen deserves a larger role in the New York Jets ' offense. In his limited snaps against the Tennessee Titans , he was able to punch the ball twice in the endzone, with 33 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards.

If Allen can play around 35-40% of snaps with 10-12 touches per game, that feels like enough as a backup running back. The Jets already lack playmakers at the wide receiver position, so increasing Allen's usage would only add more juice to this offense.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.