Key Takeaways Chiefs (-180) over Falcons is a solid value pick due to Patrick Mahomes' indoor dominance.

Lions (-152) over Cardinals offers strong potential with Goff and solid offensive weapons.

Ravens (-112) over Cowboys presents a must-win situation for Baltimore against a struggling Dallas team.

The first two weeks of the NFL season have created one of the most unorthodox starts to a campaign in recent memory.

We have seen terrible quarterback play, a slew of injuries to top players that have greatly affected the outlook for multiple teams' 2024 seasons, top-end contenders— Baltimore Ravens , Cincinnati Bengals , and Los Angeles Rams —opening the season with two losses, and under-the-radar teams with moderate expectations heading into the season— New Orleans Saints , Minnesota Vikings , Seattle Seahawks , Tampa Bay Buccaneers , and Pittsburgh Steelers —jumping out to quick 2–0 starts.

Despite all of that, we have gone 8-for-10 in our bet predictions over that span with the two legs missed: Atlanta Falcons over the Steelers in Week 1 and Ravens -8.5 against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. Both teams would lose their respective matchups, which included Baltimore blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter this past week.

How will things play out in Week 3? This will be an attempt to continue the hot streak that we are currently on. Let's take a look at the best bets and values you should take this week.

1 Moneyline: Chiefs (-180) over Falcons

Despite injuries and question marks at left tackle, Kansas City should be fine against Atlanta

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Whenever you can get the Kansas City Chiefs at this value, take it. Even if it doesn't hit, the value is too good to pass up on.

The Chiefs will be on the road against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is indoors.

Why is it worth bringing up that this game is in a dome? Well, Patrick Mahomes is virtually unstoppable in his career when playing indoors.

Patrick Mahomes Career Stats When Playing Indoors Record 12-0 Passing Yards 3,660 TD-INT 28-3

Mahomes struggled last week in what was one of the worst performances of his career, but that will not be repeated this week.

Atlanta is coming off a 22-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that they should probably have lost. Nick Sirianni gift-wrapped Kirk Cousins and the Falcons a game-winning-drive opportunity that should have never been presented to them.

Instead of running the ball on third down to potentially end the game—or at least set up a more manageable fourth-down conversion, while eating up an additional 40 seconds in the process—the Eagles elected to throw the ball, which ended up in a drop. Philadelphia settled for a field goal, even though they went for it in a similar situation earlier in the game. The entire decision-making process at that moment was malpractice.

I bring all of that up because outside the game-winning drive—which was impressive—Atlanta's offense looked uninspiring for most of the game. The Falcons struggled to consistently move the ball despite the Eagles' pass rush failing to generate any sort of pressure with a lackluster secondary on the back end.

Kansas City's defense will create pressure with Chris Jones up front and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo dialing up blitz packages in key spots, and the secondary is a strong unit with Trent McDuffie leading the way.

The loss of Isiah Pacheco may be apparent in the run game, but trust in the best quarterback in the league paired with one of, if not the best head coach in the league in this spot.

2 Moneyline: Lions (-152) over Cardinals

Detroit looks to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Buccaneers in Week 2

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions have yet to find their footing during the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season. However, they will get back on track starting this week against the Arizona Cardinals .

Things have not been clicking for the Lions' offense so far this season, but the pieces are there for them to turn the narrative around.

Last week was a rough one for Detroit, as Goff was consistently under pressure, which exploited the clear weakness of his game: the lack of mobility and not being able to create outside the parameters of the designed play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jared Goff went 9-for-17 for 117 yards and two interceptions with a 35.3 passer rating when under pressure in Detroit's home loss to the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals were dominant in their 41-10 win over the Rams, which included sacking Matthew Stafford five times. However, Los Angeles' offensive line has been ravaged by injuries, so it comes with a grain of salt. Arizona does not possess a great pass rush.

Detroit's offensive line is healthy, and one of the best units in the league. With good protection and plenty of weapons at his disposal, Goff should be able to pick apart this defense.

Not to mention, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is making an early case for Defensive Player of the Year, as he tallied 4.5 sacks against Tampa Bay. The Cardinals do not have a particularly sturdy offensive line, although it will be more difficult to contain Kyler Murray , who has been great with the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr.

This could be the highest-scoring game of the week, but the Lions have too many options for Arizona to keep track of.

3 Moneyline: Texans (-134) over Vikings

Two of the league's best young head coaches square off in what could be the game of the week

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings both sit at 2-0 after impressive performances in Week 2, especially the Vikings, who thoroughly outplayed the San Francisco 49ers .

Sam Darnold has been one of the more surprising stories so far this season, but how long will this last for the former third-overall pick, who has shown these flashes before in his career before sputtering? It is important to note that the 27-year-old quarterback has never played with this amount of talent around him with a more-than-competent head coach.

Despite all of that, taking the side with C.J. Stroud , these weapons, and that pass rush at this value is worth the risk.

Potentially not having Joe Mixon is a blow to this offense, but Stroud has proven to be more than capable of leading an offense without a strong run game.

Both teams match up well against each other, but at the end of the day, the better quarterback finds a way to win this game. This contest could come down to who has the ball last.

4 Spread: Seahawks (-4.5 Spread, -115 Odds) vs. Dolphins

Seattle is in a primed position to start the season 3-0 against the reeling Dolphins

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Losing Tua Tagovailoa to another concussion is obviously something no one wanted to see on Thursday night.

The Miami Dolphins placed Tagovailoa on the injured reserve, making Skylar Thompson the starter on Sunday against the Seahawks. That is the reason to take Seattle and the points this week.

Even before Tagovailoa departed last week's game with a concussion, the Dolphins' offense was completely inept, scoring only 10 points puzzling decisions and clock management by head coach Mike McDaniel.

Speaking of Miami's head coach, the Dolphins have proven to be a front-runner since McDaniel has taken over as the lead man, struggling against formidable competition.

Mike McDaniel's Last 12 Games vs. Winning Teams Record 1-11 Dolphins' Points Per Game 17.4 Opponent's Points Per Game 31.7 20+ Point Losses 7

With Thompson inserted as the new starting quarterback, there is no reason to expect this narrative to change after Sunday. In addition, the Dolphins have a weak offensive line and, other than a few top-end players on the defensive side of the ball, it is mostly a top-heavy group that can be pushed around consistently.

The Seahawks may have had to go to overtime to beat the Patriots, but the passing attack showed some promise with Jaxon Smith-Njigba having a breakout performance. D.K. Metcalf and Smith-Njgba both eclipsed 100 receiving yards on double-digit receptions.

The rushing attack suffered without Kenneth Walker III —who could be out again in Week 3—but as mentioned, Miami's defense can be manhandled, as it gave up 108 rushing yards to the Buffalo Bills last week.

As long as Seattle's offense plays up to par, don't expect Thompson and this Dolphins' offense—despite having Tyreek Hill , Jaylen Waddle , and De'Von Achane —to keep up with inconsistent play from the quarterback position.

5 Moneyline: Ravens (-112) over Cowboys

Baltimore enters Week 3 with a must-win situation, as they look to avoid an 0-3 start

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

It is hard to envision the Ravens with an 0-3 record, and yet, here we are with that being a legit possibility. However, the Ravens are the pick here against the Dallas Cowboys .

Both teams had major question marks heading into the season, and those doubts were revealed through the first two weeks. For Baltimore, the offensive line and defense have been exposed on a consistent basis, especially last week in the midst of blowing a double-digit fourth-quarter against to the Raiders.

As for Dallas, the lack of any run game and CeeDee Lamb as the only threatening target in the offense has been just as much of a hinderance as everyone thought, as the Cowboys are simply a one-dimensional offense with no secondary options. Not to mention, they field a run defense that gave up 190 yards on the ground to New Orleans.

The Ravens match up incredibly well with Dallas, and if they establish and stick to the run game with Derrick Henry , the offense should be able to open up the passing game.

Lamar Jackson has struggled with consistency through the air, but he has been dominant in his career against NFC teams.

Lamar Jackson vs. NFC Teams Record 20-1 Points Per Game 28.7 Total Yards Per Game 276.3 Passer Rating 98.2

Because NFC teams do not face the 27-year-old quarterback often, they are seemingly caught off guard when it comes to his athleticism and elusiveness.

In addition, the Cowboys' defense has been abysmal in their last two home games, dating back to last postseason.

Dallas' Defense Last 2 Home Games Statistics Wild Card Round vs. Green Bay Week 2 vs. New Orleans Points Allowed 48 44 Total Yards Allowed 415 432 Yards/Play Allowed 7.7 7.7 Opponent's 3rd Down Percentage 60.0 62.5

Everything points to Baltimore in this game. If they lose, it will be the end of their season with the Bills and Bengals as the next two opponents. Only four of 162 teams that started 0-3 since 2000 have made the postseason.

