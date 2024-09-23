Key Takeaways As the third week of the regular season began, we saw some NFL teams that played their first two games on the road finally have a chance to open their home stadium here in Week 3.

With that in mind, some new celebrities took in the action for the first time this year, and some faces we've seen in years past showed up as well.

These are all the big-name celebrities that made their way into NFL stadiums in Week 3.

This was quite an eventful week in the NFL . Throughout the week, and especially on Sunday, there were a series of close affairs. The Sunday slate was very exciting, with multiple games in both the early and late portions of the day ending in exciting fashion.

While NFL fans took in the action, there were some celebrities who wanted to join in on that as well. With this being the third week of the season, this was the final week in which we still had teams who were playing at home for the first time. That gave us a chance to see some of their celebrity fans in person.

We saw some familiar faces from years past, as well as some newcomers on the NFL landscape this weekend. Here are the biggest celebrities that found themselves face-to-face with the action in Week 3.

The NFL's Week 3 Celebrity Lineup

These were the biggest names in attendance in Week 3

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons played host to the Kansas City Chiefs in an exciting Sunday Night Football affair, and boy did they bring the stars out. First we had Samuel L. Jackson, who's easily the biggest name on the Week 3 slate:

Jackson is one of the most widely recognizable actors of this generation. He's been in some massive films, such as 'Pulp Fiction', 'Django Unchained', 'Unthinkable', 'Secret Invasion' and 'Coach Carter'. Jackson took part in the opening sequence for the Sunday Night Football broadcast.

Also in Atlanta was Joey Chestnut:

Chestnut is well-known as arguably the best hot-dog eater of all time, and has won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 16 times.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2024, Chestnut set a new world record by eating 83 hot dogs during his own competition.

Speaking of Food, Guy Fieri was in Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Raiders ' home opener:

Fieri, the mayor of 'flavortown' as he would say, is known for his time on the Food Network as a television star in the food business. He's made it clear he's a Raiders fan, and he was in the house as they lost to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

On Thursday, we had a rapper take in the action in New York:

'A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie' is a rapper from New York, and he was in town as the New York Jets dismantled the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

He wasn't the only well-known Jets fan at MetLife Stadium, though.

Ray Romano, best known for his role on the television series 'Everybody Loves Raymond', which won three Emmys, was also in the building.

These are the most notable names, but there were even more celebrities that were in attendance around the league. Here's a list of the other notable names in attendance this week.

Henrick Lundqvist (Former NHL Player) - Patriots @ Jets

Sheamus (WWE Wrestler) - Packers @ Titans

The Indiana Pacers

Kris Letang (NHL Player) - Chargers @ Steelers

Evgeni Malkin (NHL Player) - Chargers @ Steelers

Jordan Chiles ( Team USA Olympics

Odesza (Musician) - Dolphins @ Seahawks

Leah and Miguel Harichi (Love Island Contestants) - 49ers @ Rams

Angel Reese (WNBA Player) - 49ers @ Rams

(WNBA Player) - 49ers @ Rams Lisa Leslie (Former WNBA Player) - Ravens @ Cowboys

Matt Olson (MLB Player) - Chiefs @ Falcons

