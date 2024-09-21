Key Takeaways Sam Darnold has become more of a runner the longer he's been in the league.

Javonte Williams will take advantage of a plus matchup and a young QB that loves to checkdown.

The Panthers offense will be reborn with Andy Dalton, and Adam Thielen will be the primary beneficiary.

We split our NFL player prop picks in Week 1, but we hit all four and then some in Week 2. Our belief in the ground game paid dividends, with three RBs hitting their rushing yards props for us last Sunday.

2024 NFL Player Prop Bet Record: 6-2 (+3.20 Units)

With each passing week, we gather more and more data about the 2024 iteration of each team's offense and defense, which can help us to identify plus matchups across the league and where we can find value for player prop betting markets.

While there is always an element of emotion and intuition involved in betting, we try to focus most especially on matchups, recent performance, and expected opportunity, which are the three cornerstones of a successful player prop bet.

Let's dive into Week 3's slate as I try to keep us degenerates in the money for a third straight week.

D'Andre Swift, RB (CHI) - Over 53.5 Rushing Yards (-110) vs. IND

This Colts run defense has been one of the worst in recent memory

You're probably re-reading that sub-heading to make sure you got it right. Trust me, you did. D'Andre Swift has had one of the worst starts to the year of any running back in football, taking 24 carries for 48 yards and just one first down. Despite all of that, he still has a firm grip on the backfield, and he's coming into the perfect get-right matchup in Week 3.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While D'Andre Swift has struggled to find room in the running game, he's also the only one they're giving a chance to: his 24 carries represent 77.4 percent of the running back rushes so far this season for Chicago, and he's also taking 66 percent of the running back snaps in Shane Waldron's offense.

There's no worry about Swift losing his standing in the backfield; these struggles in the running game are likely down to the offensive line. Thankfully, the Bears' makeshift five-some in the trenches is going against perhaps one of the weakest front lines in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

They are without their best defensive lineman and run stopper in DeForest Buckner , and even when he was in there, they were still getting gauged. In Week 1, Joe Mixon took 30 carries for 159 yards in his Texans debut, in Week 2, they allowed 151 on 32 carries to Josh Jacobs .

The Texans are built as a pass-first offense, but they had so much success in the running game that they kept going back to it. Everyone knew the Packers would run the ball with Malik Willis at QB, and yet they still put up 261 yards on the ground against Indy.

This defense is what we call swish cheese, and let's not forget, Swift is no chump. He hit this prop in five of his final seven regular season games last year. Swift is bound to break out at some point, and with Caleb Williams getting pummeled by opposing pass rushers, it might be time to try and use the running game to keep their franchise QB safe.

Sam Darnold, QB (MIN) - Over 12.5 Rushing Yards (-110) vs. HOU

Darnold may not seem nimble, but he tucks and runs more than you think

We recognize that, yes, this is another weird one, but we have our reasons, as we always do. There are two main arguments for why we like this prop:

Darnold has never been known as a dual-threat quarterback or even a quarterback with that much athleticism, but that hasn't stopped him from tucking and running a few times a game. And it's not like he's a plodder like Brady; the guy ran a 4.85 time in the 40 at the combine back in 2018, so he can move when he needs to.

Believe it or not, Darnold has rushed for 54 yards on 15 carries during his last three starts across 2023 and 2024. If we take a larger sample size, he has rushed for 13+ yards in six of his last eight starts. While he used to hit this number about every other game while with the Jets, since 2022, he's hitting it at a 75 percent rate.

Houston has also allowed 100 rushing yards to QBs through two games, which means Darnold would blow past this prop if they keep that up and allow another 50. They gave up 56 on six carries to Anthony Richardson , who is more of a dual-threat than Darnold (if you didn't know that already).

But they also allowed Caleb Williams , who can run but is not considered a dual-threat QB, to lead his team in rushing last week too, rushing for 44 yards on five carries.

That's nearly 10 yards per carry, so theoretically, Darnold would need only a carry and a half to get there, and he's had 2+ in 12 of his last 14 starts. Not to mention that we expect Minnesota to be playing from behind here, which means more dropbacks for Darnold and more chances to decide, "screw it, I'll take it myself". The fact that Justin Jefferson is a full-go also means they'll be quite preoccupied elsewhere on passing downs as well.

Javonte Williams, RB (DEN) - Over 15.5 Receiving Yards (+105) vs. TB

Tampa Bay's defense has struggled to stop RBs catching passes out of the backfield

This week we went to the island of misfit NFLers to find all of our props, as we continue with another one you probably won't see being touted very often this week. The Denver Broncos offense has been one of the ugliest through two weeks, but that fact—as well as the matchup—could actually prove to be a boon for the team's starting running back, Javonte Williams .

While Jaleel McLaughlin is seeing a good amount of snaps and touches, Williams is still the big cheese, and they were going back to him a lot in Week 2 when things were tough against a suffocating Steelers defense. As he has been known to do throughout his career, rookie QB Bo Nix checked the ball down a lot in Week 2, and five of those targets went to Williams, who caught all five for 48 yards.

There's no reason to expect Nix to come out of his shell all of a sudden in Week 3, so we expect him to continue to play it safe and dink and dunk his way down the field when he can:

His 4.1 completed air yards per pass are sixth-fewest among QBs

His 5.0 yards per attempt are 29th out of 32 qualified QBs

His 8.3 yards per completion are 29th out of 32 qualified QBs

He has thrown short 77 times this year, fourth-most in the NFL

Denver's 15 RB targets so far are tied for fifth-most in the NFL

Now, on to the most important part: the matchup. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a nice start to the season with a 2-0 record, including a road win over the Detroit Lions . However, there has been one blind spot in their defense so far: running backs catching the ball out of the backfield.

Through two weeks, they've given up a whopping 175 yards through the air to RBs, which is nearly 20 percent more than the next-highest number.

In Week 1, Brian Robinson Jr. took three catches (four targets) for 49 yards, while Austin Ekeler

took three catches (four targets) for 49 yards, while In Week 2, Jahmyr Gibbs David Montgomery

So, not only have running backs been finding great success against this Bucs defense, they've seen multiple RBs go for 20+ yards in the same game two weeks in a row.

Williams may not be a sexy pick, but this number is teeny tiny and the odds are as lucrative as you'll find for a straight player prop, so considering everything I just said, paired with the fact that he's hit this number in six of his last eight starts going back to last season, this is one of the better props you'll find on the market for Sunday.

Adam Thielen, WR (CAR) - Over 44.5 Receiving Yards (-110) vs. LV

Last time Andy Dalton started a game, Thielen had a field day

Last but not least, we're betting on a player from the Carolina Panthers offense. Crazy as it sounds, this is our favorite prop of the week, because we believe Andy Dalton is going to revive this offense. It's not all Bryce Young's fault , but a bit of it surely is.

Last season, the Panthers were last in scoring and total offense, but when Dalton started in Week 3, they looked like a completely different offense, putting up 27 points and 378 yards, both of which were their second-highest totals of the season. Clearly, Dalton can come in on a week's notice and do a job, which we expect him to do here with much better weapons than he had last year.

In that game against the Seahawks last September, Thielen had 14 targets and 11 receptions, both of which were the second-highest such totals of his career. He went for 145 yards that day, the fourth-highest total of his career, and his relationship with Dalton has likely only improved in the interim.

But, will those new weapons, like Xavier Legette , Jonathan Mingo , and Diontae Johnson , take away from the Dalton-Thielen connection? We don't think so. Dalton threw the ball 58 times in that game, and considering the defense is a lot worse this year, the Panthers are going to be playing from behind again, so we can expect a ton of opportunities in the passing game.

Thielen is currently tied for second on the team with seven targets, and in Week 1, he took four targets and turned them into 49 yards, which would have been a cover at this number. Thielen has also played over 80 percent of the offensive snaps, most among all WRs, so he will have the chance for a big day with his buddy Dalton surveying from the pocket.

