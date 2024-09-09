Key Takeaways The 49ers are gearing up for a comeback season after a strong 2023 run.

The Jets are aiming high with Rodgers back; added key players ahead of the 2024 season.

The 49ers have historically dominated the series vs. the Jets, but past games don't predict current outcomes.

The first Monday Night Football matchup of the season is an exciting one, as the San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to host the New York Jets in what promises to be a hard-fought matchup.

The 49ers are coming off a successful 2023 season, where they finished 12-5 and made it to their second Super Bowl in four years (they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in both).

Last season, the 49ers were one of the NFL’s best teams, finishing second in scoring offense (28.6 PPG) and fourth in scoring defense (18.8 PPG). This game will be the first step in the Niners' journey back to the playoffs where they will hope to play for yet another Lombardi trophy.

In 2023, the Jets had an up and down season. Their year started off badly, as their prime offseason acquisition and franchise quarterback, Aaron Rodgers , tore his Achilles on the team's first drive of the year. Without Rodgers, the Jets’ offense struggled mightily, finishing 29th in scoring (15.8 PPG).

Still, their defense was strong, finishing 10th in scoring (20.9 PPG) and helping the team finish with a 7-10 record. Now, with Rodgers back and healthy, the Jets have extremely high expectations entering 2024.

Related MNF San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets: Best Bets, Picks, & Odds The first Monday Night Football game of the year features Aaron Rodgers against an old nemesis. Who wins this battle?

There are multiple ways for fans to tune in

Tim Nwachukwu | Credit: Getty Images

The key channel to watch Monday Night Football is ESPN, as almost every Monday Night Football game will be shown on ESPN. However, ABC will also show seven games throughout the season (including the one tonight). There are also various streaming options available.

ESPN is returning ManningCast once again for this season due to its vast popularity. ManningCast is where NFL legends and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning watch and commentate live on Monday Night Football. They also often bring on special guests.

​​Match: San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Monday, September 9, 2024 Time: 8:15 pm. EDT

8:15 pm. EDT Stadium: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California) English-language TV: ABC, ESPN

ABC, ESPN Live stream: ESPN+, DAZN

The weather in Santa Clara looks great tonight, as it will be around 72 degrees with clear skies. Perfect weather for some football.

Lineup Changes and Injuries

Both teams are looking pretty healthy aside from a few exceptions

Credit: Michael Owens/Getty Images

After a very noisy offseason, the 49ers were able to return almost all of their starters from a year ago. Last week, they were able to re-sign star receiver Brandon Aiyuk and extend All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams. These two players were instrumental in the team’s Super Bowl run in 2023.

The Niners’ defense has two main new additions that will debut on Monday in defensive end Leonard Floyd and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell Sr. Campbell will be extraordinarily interesting to watch as he is set to fill in for Dre Greenlaw, who is still recovering from the tragic torn Achilles he suffered in the Super Bowl.

Apart from that, the only key injury that could hypothetically factor into tonight's game is Christian McCaffrey 's minor calf/Achilles injury, which officially lists him as questionable. The 49ers' general manager Jon Lynch said late last week that McCaffrey is good and “ready to roll,” however.

In response to a question a few weeks ago about missing a preseason game with the ailment, CMC declared that if it had been a regular season game, he'd be in there, which lends credence to the notion that the injury has been somewhat blown out of proportion.

The Jets figure to look a lot different than last year. They are returning many of their key starters, including receiver Garrett Wilson , running back Breece Hall , and cornerback Sauce Gardner .

However, they have a revamped offensive line and will hope to see Rodgers factor in more than he did last year. The Jets signed veteran tackle Tyron Smith during the offseason and drafted Olu Fashanu with the 11th overall pick in this past NFL draft to help protect Rodgers and improve the team’s running game.

The main and most significant player absent will be defensive end Haason Reddick, who joined the Jets this past offseason but is holding out for a new contract.

49ers vs. Jets All-Time History

The 49ers have dominated the all-time series

Since these two teams are in different conferences (and in opposite corners of the country), they rarely get to face each other. They have only played each other 14 times, with their most recent matchup coming in 2020.

49ers vs. Jets Past Results Date Location Result 9/20/2020 New York SF Win, 31-13 12/11/2016 San Francisco NY Win in OT, 23-17 9/30/2012 New York SF Win, 34-0 12/07/2008 San Francisco SF Win, 24-14 10/17/2004 New York NY Win, 22-14 10/01/2001 New York SF Win, 19-17 09/06/1998 San Francisco SF Win in OT, 36-30 09/20/1992 New York SF Win, 31-14 10/29/1989 New York SF Win, 23-10 12/07/1986 San Francisco SF Win, 24-10 10/30/1983 San Francisco NY Win, 27-13 09/21/1980 New York SF Win, 37-27 10/03/1976 San Francisco SF Win, 17-6 11/28/1971 New York SF Win, 24-21

The 49ers have dominated the all-time series against the Jets by an 11-3 margin, but this statistic serves little relevance in the grand scheme of things since their last matchup was so long ago. In fact, the two starting quarterbacks from that game were Jimmy Garoppolo and Sam Darnold, both of whom have played for multiple other teams in the intervening four years.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.