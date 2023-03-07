GiveMeSport lists all of the teams in the NFL and which of their players were handed a Franchise Tag for the 2023 NFL season.

The NFL has now completed the first major stage of the signing season for the 2023 offseason, that being the designation of franchise tags around the league.

A franchise tag allows a team to give a player who was set to become an unrestricted free-agent, a fully-guaranteed amount of money for the upcoming year, and depending on which tag it is will relate to how much the player will get paid.

There are however, a few types of franchise tags, those being (as per NFL.com):

Non-exclusive franchise tag: This is the most commonly used tag. When most people refer to the "franchise tag" it's generally the non-exclusive version to which they are discussing. It is a one-year tender offer to a player for an amount no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player's position over the last five years, or 120 percent of the player's previous salary, whichever is greater. The player can negotiate with other teams. The player's current team has the right to match any offer, or receive two first-round picks as compensation.

Exclusive franchise tag: A one-year tender offer to a player for an amount no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player's position for the current year, or 120 percent of the player's previous salary, whichever is greater. The player's team has all negotiating rights to the player. The bump in pay scale (current average salary versus averaging past five years of data) means only the crème de la crème get this tag (think: Drew Brees or Von Miller).

Transition tag: Think of this as the "you are pretty good, and we might want to keep you, but aren't willing to put a ring on you ourselves" tag. The transition designation is a one-year tender offer to a player for an amount that is the average of the top 10 salaries at the position -- as opposed to top five. It guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another team, but no compensation if the team chooses not to match.

Tags are usually seen as something of a compromise, it means that the player is going to be paid very well for the upcoming season, but only for that one season with nothing long-term agreed. It does in essence also give teams and players a little bit more time to come to an agreement over a long-term deal without them going out onto the open market.

The deadline to hand out these tags was at 4pm ET this afternoon, and now that the deadline has passed, we can list out which teams gave deals to which players:

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson, Quarterback

Cincinnati Bengals - No tag placed

Cleveland Browns - No tag placed

Pittsburgh Steelers - No tag placed

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts - No tag placed

Jacksonville Jaguars - Evan Engram, Tight End

Houston Texans - No tag placed

Tennessee Titans - No tag placed

AFC East

Buffalo Bills - No tag placed

Miami Dolphins - No tag placed

New York Jets - No tag placed

New England Patriots - No tag placed

AFC West

Denver Broncos - No tag placed

Los Angeles Chargers - No tag placed

Kansas City Chiefs - No tag placed

Las Vegas Raiders - Josh Jacobs, Running Back

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball against Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

NFC North

Chicago Bears - No tag placed

Detroit Lions - No tag placed

Green Bay Packers - No tag placed

Minnesota Vikings - No tag placed

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - No tag placed

Atlanta Falcons - No tag placed

Carolina Panthers - No tag placed

New Orleans Saints - No tag placed

NFC East

Washington Commanders - Daron Payne, Defensive Tackle

Dallas Cowboys - Tony Pollard, Running Back

Philadelphia Eagles - No tag placed

New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, Running Back

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers - No tag placed

Arizona Cardinals - No tag placed

Los Angeles Rams - No tag placed

Seattle Seahawks - No tag placed