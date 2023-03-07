The NFL has now completed the first major stage of the signing season for the 2023 offseason, that being the designation of franchise tags around the league.
A franchise tag allows a team to give a player who was set to become an unrestricted free-agent, a fully-guaranteed amount of money for the upcoming year, and depending on which tag it is will relate to how much the player will get paid.
There are however, a few types of franchise tags, those being (as per NFL.com):
Non-exclusive franchise tag: This is the most commonly used tag. When most people refer to the "franchise tag" it's generally the non-exclusive version to which they are discussing. It is a one-year tender offer to a player for an amount no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player's position over the last five years, or 120 percent of the player's previous salary, whichever is greater. The player can negotiate with other teams. The player's current team has the right to match any offer, or receive two first-round picks as compensation.
Exclusive franchise tag: A one-year tender offer to a player for an amount no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player's position for the current year, or 120 percent of the player's previous salary, whichever is greater. The player's team has all negotiating rights to the player. The bump in pay scale (current average salary versus averaging past five years of data) means only the crème de la crème get this tag (think: Drew Brees or Von Miller).
Transition tag: Think of this as the "you are pretty good, and we might want to keep you, but aren't willing to put a ring on you ourselves" tag. The transition designation is a one-year tender offer to a player for an amount that is the average of the top 10 salaries at the position -- as opposed to top five. It guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another team, but no compensation if the team chooses not to match.
Tags are usually seen as something of a compromise, it means that the player is going to be paid very well for the upcoming season, but only for that one season with nothing long-term agreed. It does in essence also give teams and players a little bit more time to come to an agreement over a long-term deal without them going out onto the open market.
Which NFL teams have handed out franchise tags this year?
The deadline to hand out these tags was at 4pm ET this afternoon, and now that the deadline has passed, we can list out which teams gave deals to which players:
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson, Quarterback
Cincinnati Bengals - No tag placed
Cleveland Browns - No tag placed
Pittsburgh Steelers - No tag placed
AFC South
Indianapolis Colts - No tag placed
Jacksonville Jaguars - Evan Engram, Tight End
Houston Texans - No tag placed
Tennessee Titans - No tag placed
AFC East
Buffalo Bills - No tag placed
Miami Dolphins - No tag placed
New York Jets - No tag placed
New England Patriots - No tag placed
AFC West
Denver Broncos - No tag placed
Los Angeles Chargers - No tag placed
Kansas City Chiefs - No tag placed
Las Vegas Raiders - Josh Jacobs, Running Back
NFC North
Chicago Bears - No tag placed
Detroit Lions - No tag placed
Green Bay Packers - No tag placed
Minnesota Vikings - No tag placed
NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - No tag placed
Atlanta Falcons - No tag placed
Carolina Panthers - No tag placed
New Orleans Saints - No tag placed
NFC East
Washington Commanders - Daron Payne, Defensive Tackle
Dallas Cowboys - Tony Pollard, Running Back
Philadelphia Eagles - No tag placed
New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, Running Back
NFC West
San Francisco 49ers - No tag placed
Arizona Cardinals - No tag placed
Los Angeles Rams - No tag placed
Seattle Seahawks - No tag placed