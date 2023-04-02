What would the NFL look like if you put together a team filled with nothing but WWE superstars?

This weekend WWE takes centre stage on the sporting calendar as Wrestlemania 39 takes place in Los Angeles, California, with what used to just be a one day even has now become something that takes up your attention for the whole 48 hours (and more if you include the Hall of Fame ceremony and the famous Raw after Mania on Monday night).

Now there has been plenty of crossover between the National Football League and World Wrestling Entertainment over the years, most notably there have been a number of superstars who have gone from the gridiron to the ring (or in Brock Lesnar’s case from the ring to the gridiron) at some point in their careers.

But if we were to put together an NFL team comprised of just WWE superstars from the past and present who would make the cut? Well we think it would look something like this list below:

Before we get started, one quick note, whilst some superstars did actually play certain positions at points in their lives, we’re going to be a little bit loose with the interpretations and focus more on their in-ring attributes rather than their football acumen, afterall it is just for fun.

Quarterback - John Cena

More often than not the quarterback is the face of your franchise, and there can arguably be no bigger face for the WWE over the past 20 or so years than John Cena, so it seems pretty obvious that he should take this spot.

Running back - Stone Cold Steve Austin

Anybody who has seen Stone Cold hold onto a beer knows that he has some pretty solid hands, so we’d be very comfortable giving him the football to run up the middle. Just tell him it’s a 6-pack and there is no way that he is going to drop it. Also if you saw his performance in The Longest Yard, you’ll know how productive he is.

Wide receivers - Eddie Guerrero, Rob Van Dam, Rey Mysterio

You want people who are going to go up high to grab the football, and maybe throw in some acrobatics to make the spectacular catch if you need them to, so we decided to bring in some of the best high-flyers in the game to act as our wideouts.

Tight End - The Undertaker

To be a good tight end, you not only need to be big and strong to block during the run game, but you need great hands to be able to help out in the passing game. With a vice-like grip on his Chokeslam and his Hell’s Gate submission manouever, The Deadman is the perfect dual-threat.

Offensive Line - The Great Khali, Rikishi, The Big Show, Andre The Giant, Kane

These ones were very easy. Pick five of the biggest guys, and the defensive line doesn’t stand a chance.

Defensive Tackle - Brock Lesnar

Would you want to run up the middle of the line of scrimmage when you know you have The Beast Incarnate waiting for you on the other end? No, we didn’t think so.

Defensive Ends - The Dudley Boyz

Two very physically imposing guys that you won’t be able to keep your eyes off. And if you pay too much attention to one, then the other is just going to come back to bite you.

Linebackers - Roman Reigns, Goldberg, Edge, Bobby Lashley

When it comes to linebackers, you want thunderous hits for anyone who does manage to get through your defensive line, and with four of the best Spears that the wrestling world has ever produced waiting for you in the second line of defense, you can be sure that runners aren’t going to want to go anywhere near them.

Cornerbacks - The Rock, Chris Jericho

If there is one position that you want to have trash-talkers to keep the opposition in check, it’s cornerback. And whilst there are plenty in WWE history that can hold their own on the microphone, we’re giving the nod to The Rock and Chris Jericho for this one.

Safeties - Randy Orton, Triple H

The key to this one is that you want a strong safety to help in the run game with incredible tackling, and a free safety to make plays in the passing game. With HHH you have someone who can go toe-to-toe with anyone physically, and with Randy Orton a man who can come (sigh) out of nowhere to pluck the ball out of the sky and run the other way for a pick-six.

Kicker and Punter - Hulk Hogan

With his atomic leg, you’re pretty much going to be in field goal range wherever you are on the field.