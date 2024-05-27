Highlights David Tyree's famed "Helmet Catch" in Super Bowl 42 was the last reception of his NFL career.

Patrick Jeffers was out of the NFL just a few years after his 1,000-yard season with the Carolina Panthers.

Allen Hurns and Justin Blackmon each looked to be the Jacksonville Jaguars' franchise wideout, but neither panned out as expected.

When David Tyree's name comes up in any NFL conversation, flashbacks of the famed "Helmet Catch" inevitably return.

In one of the biggest games in league history, the then-little-known New York Giants wide receiver caught a ball by somehow pinning it against his helmet as he was taken to the turf, resulting in an improbable catch that kept a drive alive that ultimately resulted in a game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl 42 against the New England Patriots.

Tyree will naturally always be associated with that catch, not only because it was a crucial play but because it was one of just 58 he had over six seasons (playoffs included) in his relatively unknown NFL career.

While Tyree is No. 1 on our list of wide receiver one-hit wonders, there have been quite a few of them over the years. Some, like Tyree, had a big catch or a big game and were never heard from again. Others had one tremendous season and then saw their production rapidly decline for one reason or another.

Here's a closer look at the top five one-hit-wonder wide receivers in NFL history.

1 David Tyree

David Tyree's 'Helmet Catch' is one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl history

The Giants selected Tyree out of Syracuse in the sixth round of the 2003 NFL Draft, but he made very little noise as a wide receiver at the professional level. In 2005, he recorded five catches but earned Pro Bowl honors for his play on special teams.

During the 2007 season, the Giants took second place in the NFC East with a 10-6 record, finishing three games behind the Dallas Cowboys. Tyree had four catches for 35 yards the entire season. The Giants rattled off three close victories in the playoffs, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys, and the Green Bay Packers, all on the road, to earn a meeting with the heavily favored Patriots, who hadn't lost a game all season.

Early in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, Tyree caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning, which was his first TD of the entire season and gave the Giants a 10-7 lead. But the Pats fought back, as Tom Brady hit Randy Moss with a 6-yard touchdown pass with 2:42 remaining to put New England back in front 14-10.

With 1:15 remaining and the Giants facing 3rd & 5, Manning unfathomably eluded a sack and lofted a pass in the direction of Tyree, who leaped for the ball and famously pinned it to his helmet, coming down with an improbable catch that set up the Giants with a first down at the New England 29-yard line with 59 seconds left.

Manning then hit Plaxico Burress with a 13-yard scoring strike with 35 seconds left to give the Giants a 17-14 upset victory. The "Helmet Catch" was the last reception of David Tyree's NFL career. He missed the entire 2008 season with an injury and appeared in two games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2009 but recorded zero catches.

2 Patrick Jeffers

Patrick Jeffers racked up 1,082 receiving yards with the Carolina Panthers in 1999

If you were fortunate enough to have Patrick Jeffers on your fantasy football team during the 1999 season, you probably fared well. If it was a keeper league, and you held on to him, you likely struggled in 2000. That's the NFL life of Jeffers in a nutshell.

Jeffers came into the league in 1996 as a fifth-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos. He played two seasons in Denver, mostly as a special teams player, and caught just three passes. The Broncos traded him ahead of the 1998 season to the Dallas Cowboys, with whom he had 18 catches for 330 yards and a pair of touchdowns in eight games.

He signed with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent in 1999 and had a breakout season. He proved to be a focal point in the offense, as he was targeted 101 times and finished with 63 catches for 1,082 yards and 12 touchdowns. Jeffers teamed with Muhsin Muhammad to become the first WR duo in franchise history to record 1,000-yard seasons in the same year. But that was as good as it got.

During a preseason game in 2000, Jeffers tore his ACL and missed the entire season. He appeared in nine games in 2001 but finished with just 14 catches. He was released during the 2002 preseason and never played again.

3 Sidney Rice

Injuries put an end to Sidney Rice's promising career

The Minnesota Vikings selected Sidney Rice in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft. After a pair of subpar seasons to begin his pro career, the South Carolina alum had his breakout campaign in 2009, racking up 83 catches for 1,312 yards. He also finished the year with eight touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl for the only time in his career.

It was a far cry from his 2008 output when he played in 13 games and finished with just 15 catches for 141 yards.

Rice showed plenty of promise during his Pro Bowl season, but during the NFC title game against the New Orleans Saints, he suffered a hip injury that kept him out of 10 games in 2010. He certainly deserves some blame, as he waited until the preseason to undergo the necessary surgery. He caught just 17 passes in what would turn out to be his final season with the Vikings.

Despite the injury and a below-average 2010 campaign, he inked a five-year contract worth $41 million with the Seattle Seahawks before the 2011 season. A November concussion landed him on injured reserve after he caught just 32 passes. In 2012, he finished with 50 catches, but he then tore his ACL in Week 8 of the following season and finished with 15 catches.

In July 2014, Rice, who'd suffered several concussions along with his other injuries, announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 27.

4 Allen Hurns

Allen Hurns broke out in 2015 but could never find his groove again

After playing four years at the University of Miami, Allen Hurns went undrafted in 2014. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed him as a free agent, and he became the first rookie wide receiver in franchise history to start a season opener. He ultimately started eight games and finished the year with 50 catches for 677 yards.

In 2015, Hurns had his breakout season and looked to be the Jags' wideout of the future, racking up 64 catches for 1,031 yards and touchdowns. He also scored a TD in seven straight games at one point.

Hurns capitalized on his big season by signing a four-year deal with Jacksonville worth $40 million, with $16 million guaranteed. But it was all downhill from there. He played four more years in the NFL and never had more than three touchdowns in a season.

In 2016, he finished with only 35 catches for 477 yards, and a hamstring injury sidelined him for the final five games. During the 2017 season, he missed six games with an ankle injury and had just two touchdowns all year in his final season in Jacksonville.

After getting released by the Jaguars in March 2018, Hurns signed with the Dallas Cowboys. As the season wore on, his playing time dipped significantly, and he finished with 20 catches for 295 yards. He played one last season with the Miami Dolphins in 2019, catching 32 passes with two touchdowns.

5 Justin Blackmon

Justin Blackmon's promising career was derailed after multiple suspensions by the NFL

Justin Blackmon is the classic case of what could have been.

Seen by most as the best wide receiver prospect in the 2012 NFL Draft, Blackmon was taken fifth overall by the Jaguars, who traded up to get him, and he quickly showed why he deserved such a high grade.

As a rookie on a struggling team, Blackmon racked up 236 yards in a November game against the Houston Texans. He proved to be an important part of the Jags offense, as he was targeted 132 times as a rookie. He started 14 games in his first season and had 64 catches and 865 yards to go along with five touchdowns.

Blackmon missed the first four games of the 2013 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. In his first game back, he had five receptions for 136 yards against the St. Louis Rams and followed that up with 14 catches and 190 yards in a game against the Denver Broncos.

Blackmon was suspended again in November for violating that same policy and missed the rest of the season. He finished the year with 415 yards in four games and never played another down in the NFL again.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.