Highlights NFL players can now wear Guardian Caps during regular-season games for added head injury protection.

Players wear Guardian Caps during practice to reduce concussions by 10-20%.

New helmet options allow players to opt out of wearing Guardian Caps during training camp.

NFL players will now have the option of wearing Guardian Caps during regular-season games to add further protection against head injuries, the league announced Friday.

Guardian Caps are pieces of padded headgear that go over existing helmets. Certain players have worn them during training camp over the past two years, with the league even mandating them for positions that are more prone to head contact.

In a statement to ESPN, NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller detailed the health and safety benefits provided by Guardian Caps.

We now have two years of data showing significant concussion reductions among players who wear Guardian Caps during practice, so players will be permitted to wear the cap during games this upcoming season. Additionally, there are new helmets this year that provide as much -- if not more -- protection than a different helmet model paired with a Guardian Cap. These developments represent substantial progress in our efforts to make the game safer for players.

Related Commissioner Roger Goodell Wants To Add More Football To NFL Schedule NFL commissioner Roger Goodell discussed what his perfect schedule would look like, including an extra game among other things.

Guardian Caps Heavily Improve Safety On the Gridiron

NFL is making another push for supposed player safety

© Eric Seals/DFP / USA TODAY NETWORK

To add on to Miller's statement, the NFL claimed when Guardian Caps debuted in 2022 that the force from head contact is reduced by 10 percent if one player wears them, or 20 percent if all players involved in the collision wear them.

Earlier in the 2024 offseason, the NFL mandated that all players except quarterbacks and specialists must wear Guardian Caps during training camp.

However, players will be exempt from that mandate if they wear one of six new helmet types that the league and NFL Player's Association determined to offer equal or greater protection against head injuries. Some players noted how the caps were hot, so this gave them an alternative option better suited to their liking.

Many teams already required the use of Guardian Caps before the league expanded its mandate.

Speaking to USA Today, Brendan Burger, equipment manager for the Los Angeles Rams, detailed how the team has embraced the extra protection.

It’s really become a norm here. The players know the Caps. They’ve seen the data, it works. The Guardian Caps have become another piece of equipment that they take to practice. You think about all the head impacts that we’re reducing from players wearing them and it’s second nature now.

This rule change represents a huge change in the league's standing on player safety. Previously, the NFL definitively stated that players would be prohibited from wearing Guardian Caps in actual games, but now, just a short time later, the league is not only allowing them, but encouraging them as well.

Guardian Caps obviously don't provide the same aesthetic versatility as a regular helmet, and how they affect player speed and agility on the gridiron remains to be seen, but the league is reportedly planning to have team logos on them when worn in-game.

Source: NFL.com/ESPN/USA Today/Pro Football Talk

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.