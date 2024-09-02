Key Takeaways The $30 million annual salary for top wide receivers is now the new standard.

Historically, highly paid wide receivers have struggled to win Super Bowls as those big contracts take away what can be spent elsewhere.

Despite the challenges, a $30 million receiver could win a Super Bowl as early as 2024.

One of the challenges that every NFL front office faces is determining the proper price tag for its star players. It’s a universal truth that highly valuable talent requires greater expenditure, but the specifics of each contract extension vary from player to player. The league has continued to break barriers, with new players becoming the highest-paid in league history at their position each offseason.

The $30 million-a-year contract has recently become the standard for top-end wideouts seeking a long-term deal. While this exclusive group will only grow in the coming years, it’s worth discussing whether these investments are correlated with team success.

The $30 Million AAV Club Is Quickly Growing

Several members joined the group this offseason

As of today, there are six receivers making $30 million or more annually: Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyreek Hill, and most recently, Brandon Aiyuk. Hill became the group‘s first member after he was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He didn’t reset the market on his own, but Hill’s deal set a new standard for elite-level receiver play. It gave players like Brown, Jefferson, and Lamb strong baselines for the contract negotiations.

NFL Wide Receivers with $30 Million Or Higher AAV Player Team Total Money AAV Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings $140 Million $35 Million CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys $136 Million $34 Million A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles $96 Million $32 Million Amon-Ra St.Brown Detroit Lions $120.01 Million $30.0025 Million Brandon Aiyuk San Francisco 49ers $120 Million $30 Million Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins $90 Million $30 Million

These deals show that valuable wideouts come in all shapes and sizes. Jefferson is the league’s best all-around receiver, with elite separating skills and body control. While lacking in long speed, Lamb has great burst and is slippery in the open field. Brown is one of the league’s best blends of size and speed and is a potent downfield threat. St. Brown’s size and athletic profile make him more suited for the slot, where he wins with toughness and technique.

Aiyuk is a fluid route runner with underrated playmaking ability. Finally, Hill is a speedster and one of the most explosive and twitchy players ever to grace the gridiron. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all all prognosis for a $30-million AAV (Average Annual Value) receiver, it’s all about productivity and impact regardless of play style.

Highly Paid Receivers Have Struggled To Win Super Bowls

These large contracts haven't translated to many championships

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Every NFL franchise has the same end game: winning the Super Bowl. Some teams have more work to do than others, but each front office makes moves with the hope of one day being rewarded with a Lombardi Trophy. Because of this, it’s crucial to evaluate whether having a $30 million receiver is compatible with championship football.

$30 million may be the new flashy figure, but this discussion has been going on for years. 2019 was the last time a receiver with a top-five AAV won the Super Bowl. Before Hill did it with the Kansas City Chiefs , the most recent example was Demaryius Thomas with the Denver Broncos in 2015, and no receiver with a top three AAV has won the Super Bowl in spotrac.com’s database that goes back to the 2011 season.

Even when going off of anecdotal evidence, the top receivers in recent memory, from both a productivity and salary standpoint, have generally failed to win a championship. Julio Jones, Calvin Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, Davante Adams, and A.J. Green have won a combined total of zero Super Bowls, with only Fitzgerald and Jones playing in one. Even Antonio Brown, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , was on an extremely team-friendly $1.67 million deal.

A $30 Million Receiver Can Win the Super Bowl As Soon As 2024

It is only a matter of time before one of the highest-paid receivers wins a championship

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The rise in wide receiver salary isn’t just indicative of the league’s salary cap, which continues to climb each year. It’s also a reflection of the position’s overall value. Wide receiver is the only position outside of quarterback with multiple players with an AAV of $30 million or higher.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Six of the eight highest-paid non-quarterbacks by AAV for the 2024 season are wide receivers.

There is some credence to the notion that it’s difficult to win a championship with a receiver making $30 million. However, winning a Super Bowl is extremely challenging regardless of a team’s financial situation. Patrick Mahomes is the only recent quarterback to win a Super Bowl while being in the top five in AAV. Only one offensive tackle has won a Super Bowl with a top-five AAV in the last 10 years and the same can be said about edge rushers.

That doesn’t mean that these positions aren’t important or shouldn’t be invested in; it just means that there are 32 teams and only one champion. Giving a wide receiver $30 million annually doesn’t guarantee that the team will be contending for a Super Bowl, but it can make a difference.

St. Brown’s Detroit Lions and Aiyuk’s San Francisco 49ers are wholly capable of winning Super Bowl 59. Once Ja’Marr Chase receives his extension, which will almost certainly be north of $ 30 million, the Cincinnati Bengals become another strong team to watch.

There is obviously a distinction between can and will, but receivers have become too valuable to underpay. Even if these massive contracts lead to decreased spending elsewhere, paying up for a wide receiver is no different from spending big on any position.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise