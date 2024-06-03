Highlights The Minnesota Vikings secured wide receiver Justin Jefferson on a record four-year, $140M deal, with $110M guaranteed.

The deal resets the wide receiver market yet again, though others will have difficulty passing Jefferson's number given his status as the NFL's best receiver.

The size of Jefferson's deal caused stunned reactions across the league.

After extensive negotiations, the Minnesota Vikings finally agreed to a new deal to keep their best player, All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, around long-term.

Earlier on Monday, both sides announced that they had agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension, with $110 million guaranteed. By most financial measures, it is the largest contract for a non-quarterback in NFL history.

A first-round pick in 2020, Jefferson has become the undisputed best receiver in football since entering the NFL. In his four-year career, he's earned three Pro Bowl nods, three All-Pro honors, and the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year award. He's earned every penny on his contract, though that doesn't mean the size of the deal didn't cause some double takes from fans, players, and pundits alike.

The following are the best reactions from social media regarding Jefferson's record-setting contract with the Vikings.

Best Reactions to JJ Contract Extension

Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and others will benefit from Jefferson's new deal

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The move was widely expected to be completed before the start of the 2024 season - Jefferson was set to play on his fifth-year option prior to the completion of the deal - and most expected him to reset the wide receiver market, even after multiple record deals were signed at the position this offseason.

Nevertheless, the sheer size of Jefferson's new contract is staggering, and it garnered a number of stunned reactions from people around the NFL world.

Jefferson Thanks Minnesota

Unsurprisingly, Jefferson was quick to thank the Vikings and their fans following the announcement of the deal. Minnesota has a long legacy of all-time great receivers - Cris Carter and prime Randy Moss chief among them - but Jefferson has a chance to surpass them all now. He already ranks 9th on the franchise's all-time receiving yards list.

Human Highlight Reel

There's a reason why Jefferson got $35 million per year. He's the complete package at receiver, and if new franchise quarterback J.J. McCarthy is even half as good as the Vikings are hoping, JJ will continue to put up gaudy receiving totals.

Minnesota Sports Are Back

The Minnesota Timberwolves just went to their first conference finals since 2003 thanks to the play of star guard Anthony Edwards. The Minnesota Twins finally broke their 18-game playoff losing streak last season. The Vikings now have Jefferson under contract for the next half-decade. It's a good time to be in the Twin Cities as a sports fan.

JJ Money Bags

Jefferson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Perhaps the only thing that can slow him down at this point is the money lining his pockets.

Philly's Pain is Minnesota's Gain

While the Philadelphia Eagles certainly regret their decision to take Jalen Reagor one pick before Jefferson, they can't be too beat up about it. They just signed Devota Smith and A.J. Brown to huge extensions this offseason as well, after all.

All Love Between Old Teammates

On the Vikings' all-time receiving list, Adam Thielen ranks five spots ahead of Jefferson, coming in at fourth all-time. His 6,882 yards in the Purple and Gold is 2,057 yards ahead of Jefferson currently. Safe to say Thielen's lead isn't safe.

Free At Last

Even after losing QB Kirk Cousins, it was always a long shot that the Vikings wouldn't hold onto Jefferson. Still, this has to be a sigh of relief for the Minneapolis faithful, especially just a few years after the team shipped Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.

Money, Money, Money

Who knows what kind of contracts Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk and others will get now? The receiver position has quickly leapfrogged offensive tackle and pass-rusher for the second-most valuable position in the game.

Returning In Style

Now that a holdout isn't necessary, the only question is how much Jefferson flaunts his status as the NFL's highest paid receiver when he shows up to Mandatory Minicamp.

Quality, Quantity Or Both?

There's no doubt that Jefferson is the best receiver between these two teams, but the Green Bay Packers have done a marvelous job of rebuilding their receiving corps post-Davante Adams. There should be a ton of fun NFC North battles over the next few years.

Tough Time To Be An Owner

About those pipe dreams Cincinnati Bengals fans had about keeping both Chase and Tee Higgins? Yea, that's not happening. Sorry.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.