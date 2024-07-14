Highlights Jacoby Jones, former NFL star, passed away at 40. He will be remembered for his speed and legendary Super Bowl kickoff return.

Jones, a versatile player, left a mark on the Baltimore Ravens franchise, having won Super Bowl 47 with them.

Former teammates and coaches expressed their sadness at the passing of Jones, who had a lasting impact on those around him.

The NFL woke up to some sad news on Sunday morning, with the Baltimore Ravens announcing that former wide receiver Jacoby Jones passed away at the age of 40.

Jones spent three seasons in Baltimore, where he arguably enjoyed the most success of his career, winning Super Bowl 47 with the Ravens.

However, he spent the first five seasons of his career with the Houston Texans, and had short stints with the Steelers and Chargers in 2015. The Texans also expressed their sadness by Jones' passing.

Jones had turned 40 just several days ago on July 11. He passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston. No cause of death has been revealed yet.

Related Ranking the 5 Best Baltimore Ravens Players of All Time For a franchise that began in 1996, the Baltimore Ravens may be the pound-for-pound most successful and star-studded NFL organization.

A Look Back on Jones' Career

Jones was known for his speed, used as a receiver and returner.

Jacoby Jones was drafted in the third round by the Houston Texans back in 2007 at 73rd overall. He would emerge as one of the league's more versatile weapons, as he was a playmaker with the ball in his hands.

Though he struggled at times with drops, his speed was always an issue for opposing defenses and special teams units.

Jacoby Jones' NFL Career Totals Category Totals Receptions 203 Receiving Yards 2,733 Receiving Touchdowns 14 Return Yards 7,628 Return Touchdowns 9

While Jones' career totals as a receiver don't stand out, he provided some legendary moments, particularly in the Ravens' Super Bowl run in the 2012-13 playoffs.

One of his more memorable plays came when the Ravens were on the verge of defeat against the Denver Broncos in the divisional round. Down a touchdown with less than a minute remaining, Joe Flacco heaved an arching ball deep down the field to Jones, who somehow slipped behind the Denver secondary, made the catch and scored the tying touchdown. The Ravens would go on to win the game in overtime.

Jones holds several NFL records dating back to that Super Bowl run, including:

Longest kickoff return in Super Bowl history (108)

Longest play in Super Bowl history (108)

Most all-purpose yards in a Super Bowl (288)

If there's one play Jones will forever be known for, it will be his 108-yard kickoff return touchdown in Super Bowl 47, known as the Blackout Bowl. Jones flew past the 49ers' special teams to give Baltimore a commanding 28-6 lead.

To make things even sweeter, Jones got to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in his hometown, as he was born in New Orleans, LA, where that memorable Super Bowl was played.

Jacoby Jones retired in 2017, choosing to sign a one-day contract with the Ravens to retire, which speaks volumes over how he embraced Baltimore as his home.

His former head coach, John Harbaugh, showed that he and the Ravens felt the same way, issuing a statement on Jones' passing.

I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light... My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of joy.

Harbaugh wasn't alone in expressing his fond memories of Jones, as several of his former teammates also shared their fond memories of Jones.

After his retirement, Jones returned to Lane College, his alma mater, where he served as the wide receivers coach for two seasons. He then had some coaching stints with Calvert Hall College High School, Morgan State and Alabama State.

Our condolences go out to Jones' family, friends and teammates.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Baltimore Ravens Does anyone remember Ricky Williams running out of the backfield for the Baltimore Ravens?

Source: Baltimore Ravens

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise