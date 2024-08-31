Key Takeaways The Dallas Cowboys are running the risk of letting Dak Prescott walk away in free agency as he continues to wait for a contract extension.

Prescott could be enticed by a number of suitors next spring, though one particular franchise stands out as a uniquely apt fit.

The Las Vegas Raiders have the star power, cap space, and requisite roster opening in order to lure Prescott out of Dallas.

The Dallas Cowboys have had a questionable offseason, to put it generously.

The team is coming off yet another one-and-done postseason appearance, and has just one postseason victory in four seasons under Mike McCarthy. The front office elected to sit out the meat of free agency in order to preserve cap space for extensions for the team's big three: quarterback Dak Prescott , wide receiver CeeDee Lamb , and edge rusher/linebacker/defensive savant Micah Parsons .

After tense negotiations and numerous other wide receiver extensions around the league, the Cowboys finally agreed to a new contract with Lamb last week, signing him to a four-year, $136 million deal.

That's left Prescott, who's heading into the final season of his own deal, in a bit of a holding pattern. The team won't give him the $60 million per year extension he's reportedly looking for, which has positioned the quarterback for a potential foray into free agency in 2025.

According to NBC's Mike Florio, should Prescott get there, he'll find no shortage of suitors. Obvious names like the Pittsburgh Steelers , New York Giants , and other teams in need of an answer at the game's most important position appear on his list.

However, the most surprising name, at least on the surface, is the rebuilding Las Vegas Raiders .

Related How CeeDee Lamb's Contract Affects Dak Prescott's Chances of Getting A Deal Does Lamb's new $136 million deal make it more or less likely that the Cowboys also sign Dak Prescott to an extension?

Raiders Have Long-Term Need At QB

Gardner Minshew was named the team's starter for 2024

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

At first glance, the Raiders might seem like a surprise suitor for Prescott, but they check off every feasible box the veteran quarterback could want.

A need at quarterback and an obvious path to the long-term starting gig? Not that Prescott, who finished second in MVP voting in 2023, needs it, but the Raiders have Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell as the top two quarterbacks on their roster. The former was named the starter earlier in August, and the latter seems destined for a career backup role.

Minshew v. O'Connell v. Prescott Career Stats Stat Minshew O'Connell Prescott Age 28 26 31 Starts 37 10 114 Record 15-22 5-5 73-41 Yards 9937 2218 29459 TDs 59 12 202 INTs 24 7 74 Completion Rate 62.6% 62.1% 67.0% Passer Rating 90.2 83.9 99.0

The team also has ample cap room in 2025, with $70,824,458 in available cap space beginning next offseason. That number will obviously fluctuate as players are added, extensions are handed out, and trades and cuts are processed, but it's clear that Las Vegas will be one of few teams with the capacity to add a record cap number without having to completely blow up the roster.

Prescott's addition would also make star receiver Davante Adams happy, who's been toiling away in Vegas for the last couple of seasons after thriving as Aaron Rodgers ' WR1 for many years in Green Bay.

The rest of the roster leaves something to be desired, though Jakobi Meyers is an enviable WR2, and Zamir White has the chance to break through as a star running back in his third NFL season.

Beyond that, the team also has perhaps the most exciting tight end room in the league, with former Notre Dame star Michael Mayer splitting reps with first-round pick Brock Bowers . Prescott has always been a fan of tight ends, whether it was Jason Witten at the start of his career, Dalton Schultz in recent years, or Jake Ferguson now. In each of the last four seasons, the Cowboys' starting tight end has caught at least 57 passes (Schultz had 63, 78 and 57 from 2020 to 2022, while Ferguson had 71 in 2023).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During his 13-year stint as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy never had a tight end catch more than 61 passes (Jermichael Finley, 2012) or gain more than 767 yards (Finley, 2011). That has changed drastically since coming to Dallas to work with Prescott.

The Raiders are also dedicating a huge portion of themselves to building a talented defense, giving Antonio Pierce the full-time head coaching gig this offseason before signing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins away from the Miami Dolphins . He'll form the league's best pass-rushing tandem with incumbent All-Pro Maxx Crosby , and would help alleviate pressure off Prescott and the offense in the way that Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence have in Dallas.

Las Vegas has always been known to be in the business of shopping for stars under the ownership of Mark Davis, a bill that Prescott would fit perfectly. Though it sounds surprising to believe a rebuilding squad would accelerate their timeline so much just for a 30-something-year-old quarterback, the Raiders need a franchise signal caller, and Prescott needs a market-setting contract.

Square peg, meet square hole.

Source: Mike Florio | NBC Sports

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.