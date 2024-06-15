Highlights Calvin Johnson has held the NFL single-season receiving record since 2012.

A young group of elite wide receivers and one veteran have the potential to break Johnson's record.

Today's NFL players will always have an advantage with one extra regular-season game on schedule.

Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson wasn't just one of the greatest wide receivers of all time — he was also one of the most humble.

That's why it's no surprise to hear Johnson talk about someone breaking his NFL single-season record of 1,964 receiving yards, which he set in 2012, and doing so in such a matter-of-fact manner (via Detroit Free Press:)

"I mean, it's bound to fall at some point the way it's going, so it is what it is. I held it down, I don't know even know how long, over a decade now."

Johnson — "Megatron" to NFL fans — played his entire career with the Lions after they selected him No. 2 overall out of Georgia Tech in the 2007 NFL Draft.

He shocked the football world when he retired after nine seasons and while still in his prime, citing his loss of passion for the game, Detroit's struggles as a franchise and his concern for his own long-term health issues. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2021.

With a new generation of wide receivers coming up the ranks and in an era of wide-open offenses — and with an extra game in the NFL regular season that Johnson never had, one of (if not several) of his records is likely to fall at some point.

Here's a look at five wide receivers who have a shot at breaking Johnson's single-season receiving yards record.

1 Tyreek Hill - Miami Dolphins

Best Year (2023): 16 Games, 119 receptions, 1,799 Receiving Yards, 13 TDs, 15.1 Yards/Catch

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was open about his pursuit of Johnson's record ahead of the 2023 season and were it not for a series of nagging, late-season injuries, he may have broken the record, as he had 1,799 receiving yards in 16 games.

It was the second consecutive season for HIll with 119 receptions and over 1,700 receiving yards and his 2023 total put him at No. 7 on the single-season list for receiving yards.

Hill is still dynamic, but he has two big factors working against him — time and history. He's 30 years old, which is usually past the prime of any wide receiver.

He's also trying to do something no wide receiver in NFL history has done in terms of repeat performance, because no player in NFL history has had two seasons in the Top 10 for single-season receiving yards.

That's 10 seasons and 10 different players. No repeats.

2 Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Best Year (2022): 17 Games, 128 Receptions, 1,809 Receiving Yards, 8 TDs, 14.1 Yards/Catch

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson came as close as anyone on this list to breaking Johnson's record with 128 receptions for 1,809 receiving yards in 2022, which puts him at No. 6 on the single-season receiving yards list.

Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension in June 2024 that made him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history and there's no doubt he has the talent to break Johnson's record.

What might be working against Jefferson is who he has throwing the ball to him — he's had a steady hand in Kirk Cousins through the first part of his career, but could find himself catching passes from Sam Darnold and rookie J.J. McCarthy in 2024.

Those two don't inspire much confidence, but if anyone can make it work with them ... it's probably Jefferson? We think?

3 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Best Year (2021): 17 Games, 81 Receptions, 1,455 Receiving Yards, 12 TDs, 18.0 Yards/Catch

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ja'Marr Chase actually came pretty close to Johnson's 1,964 receiving yards ... when he was a sophomore in college.

That doesn't count toward anything in the NFL, but it's worth pointing out that in 2019, while playing with the same quarterback at LSU he has now in Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow, Chase had 84 receptions for 1,780 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns and did so in just 14 games.

Burrow missed the final seven games of the 2023 NFL season and should be back healthy this season.

Chase is coming off a season in which he had 100 receptions for 1,216 receiving yards while playing the last seven games with Jake Browning as the Bengals' quarterback.

If Chase can get 100 receptions with Burrow throwing him the ball, he's got a shot at toppling Johnson's record.

4 Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

Best Year (2022): 17 Games, 83 Receptions, 1,103 Receiving Yards, 4 TDs, 13.3 Yards/Catch

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Two seasons into his NFL career, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards and has done so playing with a coterie of bums at quarterback that's included Zach Wilson (20 games), Mike White (four games), Trevor Sieman (four games) and Tim Boyle two games).

What Wilson might do with a star quarterback could be something to behold, and football fans hope he finally gets that chance in 2024 after four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon on the first offensive series of 2023.

Needless to say, the Jets have been lacking the firepower at quarterback for their receivers to really break out, but Wilson has defied the odds so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last Jets QB to reach 3,000 passing yards in a season was Sam Darnold in 2019.

Wilson has the potential to be the best wide receiver in the NFL and break Johnson's record. More than anyone else on this list, he just needs a little help.

5 Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

Best Year (2022): 13 Games, 77 Receptions, 1,263 Receiving Yards, 14 TDs, 16.4 Yards/Catch

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's not that we don't know Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has yet to make a single reception in an NFL game. It's just that we don't care.

There's just something about the 2024 NFL Draft No. 4 overall pick and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison that makes him seem like the most surefire, locked-and-loaded wide receiver to come into the NFL in years.

In three seasons at Ohio State, Harrison Jr. absolutely torched defensive backs and was a two-time unanimous Associated Press All-American and won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver in 2023, when he was also named Big Ten MVP.

Harrison had over 1,200 receiving yards in each of his two seasons and 14 touchdowns each season. Harrison averaged 16.6 yards per reception and 98.9 receiving yards per game over his final two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Harrison Jr. might not break Johnson's record in 2023, but don't be surprised if he eventually does one day.

