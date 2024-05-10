Highlights Zay Jones signed with the Arizona Cardinals after stints with the Bills, Raiders, and Jaguars.

Jones brings experience and ability to the young Cardinals team, but must prove himself amid off-field issues.

An injury-laden 2023 season, legal troubles, and release from the Jaguars after a domestic battery charge are causes for concern with Jones.

A second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, wide receiver Zay Jones is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Zay Jones has bounced around the league a little bit during his seven seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars before signing with the Cardinals for the upcoming season.

Due to some off-field issues, Jones has a lot to prove with his new team and, as he joins a wide receiver room headlined by rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., Jones might need to start acting more like a veteran.

Zay Jones' Career So Far

Jones is coming off of an injury-laden season

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zay Jones is a valuable option at wide receiver for a young team like the Cardinals. He brings a lot of experience as well as ability which will be good for youngsters like Harrison Jr. to feed off of.

Jones began his career in Buffalo and spent two and a half seasons with the team before being traded mid-season in 2019 to the then Oakland Raiders. As the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, he stayed with the team until 2022, when he signed a three-year, $24 million dollar contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Zay Jones' Career Stats Receptions 287 Yards 3,028 Average Yards per Reception 10.6 Touchdowns 18

In his tenure with Jacksonville, Jones had a solid first season with 82 receptions and 823 yards, but his production fell in 2023 due to a lingering knee injury that made him miss eight games. Jones was then released by the Jaguars on April 30, right after the NFL Draft, when Jacksonville selected wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23rd pick overall in the first round.

Jones' Issues off the Field

Legal problems may have caused him to fall out of favor with Jaguars

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

During the 2023 season, Jones was actually arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. According to reports, this was due to an argument he had with the mother of his child and allegedly there were injuries to her neck. In March of this year, the Florida state attorney's office announced the case was dropped, and they would not pursue charges against Jones.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Zay Jones has been to the playoffs in three of his six seasons and this playoff experience is important for a team like the Cardinals who have playoff hopes this year.

It is not clear if this may have caused the Jaguars to move away from Jones and draft Thomas Jr., but the Cardinals will have to consider these reports as they signed him to the team. Jones really will need to step up in the young wide receiver room and be a reliable veteran presence.

