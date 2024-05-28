Highlights The structure of NFL offseason workouts could change by 2025.

The NFLPA seeks to eliminate voluntary workouts.

The proposal is designed to improve player safety moving forward.

Many teams across the NFL are already conducting offseason training programs and other organized team activities. This has been the case for quite a while now. After the NFL Draft, teams bring their rookies in to get to work. Then, the teams will bring their veterans in before minicamp begins in full. However, things may be about to change.

The NFLPA is pushing to make changes to how players workout in the offseason, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. These changes include eliminating voluntary workouts and holding training camp over a longer duration. Pelissero notes that these changes would likely go into effect in 2025 at the earliest:

End of OTAs? The NFL Players Association is working to finalize a proposal to overhaul the offseason starting as soon as 2025, eliminating voluntary on-field work in the spring in favor of a longer training camp ramp-up, with players reporting in mid-June to early July, per sources.

The current offseason program is broken down into three phases by the league's collective bargaining agreement. After Phase Three, players are given a six-week break before training camp begins. Since the program is part of the CBA, the NFL has to approve any changes. A formal proposal on the matter is likely to be put forth sometime this summer.

Current NFL Offseason Program Outline Phase One Team Meetings Phase Two On-field individual drills Phase Three Organized Team Activities

The Logic Behind The Changes

Why the NFLPA seeks change

Pelissero reports that the NFLPA is concerned about player safety. They have observed the number of injuries occurring early in the season and in training camp. These changes, made in conjunction with medical professionals, aim to better prevent those injuries from happening. More specifically, they are concerned about soft tissue injuries.

The idea is to give players a longer period following the season to recover. As mentioned, most teams begin working players out soon after the NFL draft. Some even begin their offseason programs in mid-April. The NFLPA's proposed changes would prohibit practices from occurring until training camp begins in the summer. Virtual meetings and other work would still be permitted, however.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The NFL's player safety efforts have produced promising results. In 2023, players missed 700 fewer games to injury than they did during the 2022 season.

The NFLPA has consulted players and sought feedback about these changes. As of now, most players are in favor of the new structure. These changes are reportedly not directly tied to the NFL's push for an 18-game season. That said, an 18-game season would shorten the time between the end of the season and training camp. As a result, it may make sense to give players a long break once the season ends.

The NFL has made a few changes in the interest of player safety in the past. In fact, they made changes to the league's kickoff rule for this same reason. The NFL has adopted an XFL-style kickoff where players lineup within five yards of each other and no one can move until the returner has caught the ball. It'll be interesting to see how that, and these proposed offseason workout changes, affect player safety moving forward.

