Highlights Jalen Hurts topped NFL player merchandise sales list, followed by Jason Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce ranked 3rd & 4th among top-selling players.

Notable absences from top 20 list include Saquon Barkley & T.J. Watt.

Patrick Mahomes is making his case for the best player ever, gaining a ton of fans along the way. His teammate, Travis Kelce, has had a Hall of Fame career and is dating a modestly famous singer named Taylor Swift. After back-to-back Super Bowls, Mahomes and Kelce are practically standing on holy ground in the football world.

Yet, they were not first or second among NFL players in merchandise sales according to the NFLPA. Kelce's brother, Jason, was shockingly ahead of both, while the top spot belonged to Jason's Philadelphia Eagles teammate, QB Jalen Hurts. Here is the full list of the top 20 (via: Ari Meirov):

The ordering of the list, which covers the period from March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024, is interesting, as are a few names.

Related Aaron Donald Says T.J. Watt Is 'Best Defensive Player in the NFL' The now-retired defensive tackle has passed the torch to the Steelers' linebacker for the title of best defender.

Trends Among the Top 20

There are a lot of similarities between these players

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aidan Hutchinson snuck into the top 20 during his second season with the Detroit Lions. Jordan Love's first full year starting for the Green Bay Packers also earned him a spot. Of course, a retiring center at No. 2 takes the cake for the biggest shock.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers is the only player in the top 20 whose career began before 2010. He will turn 41 before the 2024 season ends.

On the flip side, some shocking names did not make the top-20 cut. Saquon Barkley and T.J. Watt are two of the best at their position and spent 2023 on two of the NFL's most popular teams. Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp didn't get a boost from their All-Pro talents or the size of Los Angeles.

By the numbers, here are some interesting notes on the 20 players on this list:

17: The number of players who were on a postseason team in 2023.

The number of players who were on a postseason team in 2023. 12: It seems like the NFC is more popular, as they have 12 of the 20 players at the top of this NFLPA leaderboard.

It seems like the NFC is more popular, as they have 12 of the 20 players at the top of this NFLPA leaderboard. 10: Quarterbacks represented half of the top 20, with 10 entrants. Hurts and Mahomes took two of the top three slots.

Quarterbacks represented half of the top 20, with 10 entrants. Hurts and Mahomes took two of the top three slots. 10: Of the top 20 players, 10 of them have suited up in a Super Bowl during the 2020s.

Of the top 20 players, 10 of them have suited up in a Super Bowl during the 2020s. 6: Between Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Lamar Jackson, the last six NFL MVP winners are among the top 20. Those are the only active players to win the award, and they all have multiple trophies.

Between Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Lamar Jackson, the last six NFL MVP winners are among the top 20. Those are the only active players to win the award, and they all have multiple trophies. 4: The number of players on this list that have appeared on the cover of a Madden game. Christian McCaffrey is the latest star to earn that honor.

The number of players on this list that have appeared on the cover of a Madden game. Christian McCaffrey is the latest star to earn that honor. 3: Three teams are tied for the most represented in the top 20 with three players. Those teams are the Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys.

Three teams are tied for the most represented in the top 20 with three players. Those teams are the Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys. 2: Micah Parsons and Hutchinson are the lone representatives of the defensive side of the ball in the top 20.

Source: NFLPA

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.