Highlights One-hit wonders occur in every sphere of popular culture from movies, to television, to music—and NFL football is no exception either.

Quarterbacks are the most important players on the field, and while some figure out the NFL game and use that understanding to embark on lengthy careers, some guys are only able to figure it out for one year before they get figured out themselves.

Several running quarterbacks, such as Colin Kaepernick and RG3, were seemingly unstoppable when they burst onto the scene, but their magic didn't last long.

When you delve into the realm of legendary quarterbacks, a star-studded cast comes to mind: the iconic Tom Brady, the electrifying Patrick Mahomes, the cool and calmness of Joe Montana, and a galaxy of other gridiron giants who've made our Sundays unforgettable.

However, in the dynamic world of the NFL, a peculiar breed of quarterbacks blaze onto the scene for only a short time, capturing fans' collective imagination for a fleeting instant. They are the one-hit wonders, players who achieve extraordinary fame and notoriety for a single, dazzling season. These are the one-hit wonder quarterbacks who, for a brief moment in the NFL's history, seized the spotlight and etched their names in the game's annals.

Nick Foles' 2017 season with the Philadelphia Eagles was extraordinary. He stepped in for an injured Carson Wentz and played a crucial role in the team's success, ultimately leading the way to the franchise's first Super Bowl victory.

Foles' pre-2017 legacy was all about two numbers: 27 and 2. Those were his touchdown-to-interception stats during his breakout 2013 season under coach Chip Kelly. In that remarkable year, he etched his name in the record books with seven touchdown passes in one game. He led the Eagles to the playoffs and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Foles' one-hit wonder status is primarily attributed to his incredible performance in the 2017 playoffs. He played a pivotal role in the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory, catching a fourth down touchdown pass on top of his excellent passing performance, and earning Super Bowl MVP honors with his gutsy effort.

However, the following year, Foles couldn't replicate that success. He threw 10 interceptions in just eight games before a broken collarbone cut his season short. He was later traded to the Los Angeles Rams, but soon after, they drafted Jared Goff as the first overall pick and released Foles.

Vince Young had high expectations after college success at Texas, where he led his team to the 2005 National Championship and won the Maxwell and Manning Awards. The Tennessee Titans drafted him as the third overall pick in 2006.

The young quarterback burst onto the scene, displaying a dazzling array of skills that showcased him as a dual-threat wonder. His rookie season was nothing short of sensational. In that rookie year, he showed promise with an 8-5 record as a starter, including five game-winning drives, earning him the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and a Pro Bowl nod.

However, Young's follow-up campaign saw a dip in his performance, though the Titans still made it to the playoffs with a 10-6 record. In 2008, Young got injured early in the season, and Kerry Collins took over, guiding the Titans to the top seed in the AFC.

In 2009, Young made a comeback and finished the season with an 8-2 record, earning another Pro Bowl selection and the Comeback Player of the Year Award. Unfortunately, Young's struggles in 2010 and injuries led to the Titans parting ways with him after the season. He spent one year as a backup to Michael Vick with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 but didn't play in the NFL again after that.

8 Colin Kaepernick (2012), San Francisco 49ers

Colin Kaepernick's NFL journey is a tale of surprising success and tragic downfall. In 2012, Kaepernick burst onto the scene, dazzling fans with his dual-threat abilities and leading the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Colin Kaepernick's statistics for his standout 2012 season were impressive, especially considering his limited number of starts that year. In just seven starts, he achieved a passer rating of 98.3, with 1,814 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and just 3 interceptions. Not to mention he also ran wild for 415 yards and five touchdowns.

His loping speed was something that baffled opposing defenses, and he set the NFL record for quarterback rushing yards in a game, with 181. He led the San Francisco 49ers all the way to the Super Bowl, but despite a valiant comeback effort, Kaepernick and the Niners fell short in the loss.

He went on to a couple more good seasons before his quality of play began to decrease. He was still a serviceable quarterback when he was blackballed from the league in 2017 because of his protests concerning racial injustice and police brutality.

7 Tim Tebow (2011), Denver Broncos

Tim Tebow's remarkable 2011 season as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos was unique. Tebow entered the league having had an extremely successful college career. He was the first sophomore in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy at Florida in 2007.

He joined Denver when the team was struggling and garnered attention with his unconventional playing style, characterized by his running ability and unorthodox throwing motion, which captured the attention of fans and the media. The quarterback was uncanny in orchestrating dramatic late-game comebacks, guiding the team on five fourth-quarter comebacks in the regular season—and one in the playoffs.

This penchant for last-minute heroics made him a polarizing and high-profile figure in the NFL. One of Tebow's most memorable NFL moments was a playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that year. In the Wild Card round, he threw an 80-yard touchdown pass on the first play of overtime to secure a win.

Despite the excitement and success of the 2011 season, Tebow's unique playing style was also his downfall due to his limitations as a passer, and the Broncos signed Peyton Manning after the campaign. He was then traded to the New York Jets and later played for the New England Patriots, but he couldn't replicate the magic of 2011.

Robert Griffin III is often considered a one-hit wonder in the NFL because of his electrifying rookie season in 2012, followed by a decline in his performance and an inability to sustain that initial success. In 2012 with the Washington Redskins, RG3 threw for over 3,000 yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and rushed for over 800 yards, earning him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The rookie quarterback led Washington to the playoffs with his dynamic playmaking ability and leadership. RG3's playing style, which included a significant amount of running, put him at risk of injuries. Unfortunately, he suffered a severe knee injury in the playoffs, which required surgery and led to a lengthy recovery process.

After his rookie season, RG3 struggled with more recurring injuries. He couldn't recapture the same level of play that made him a standout rookie, leading to questions about his durability and long-term effectiveness as a starting quarterback.

The quarterback's tenure with Washington ended in 2015, and although he had opportunities with other teams like the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens, he couldn't replicate the good vibes of his rookie season.

5 Derek Anderson (2007), Cleveland Browns

In 2007, Derek Anderson had a breakout season as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. He threw for an impressive 3,787 yards and 29 touchdowns, earning him a Pro Bowl selection. The 2007 season was unexpected, as Anderson emerged as a successful starter despite not being the team's first-choice quarterback at the beginning of the year.

His performance helped the Browns to go 10-6, their first winning record in five years, though they narrowly missed the playoffs. Unfortunately, following his standout 2007 season, Anderson couldn't rediscover that special sauce. In the ensuing years, he faced challenges with inconsistency and injuries, and he never won more than three games or threw for more than 2,100 yards in another season.

In the world of sports, legends are born in a single moment, and for Matt Flynn, that moment came in the final regular-season game of 2011. Taking the helm for the Green Bay Packers in place of Aaron Rodgers in the meaningless contest, Flynn delivered a performance that etched his name in the record books and captured the imaginations of football fans everywhere.

On that fateful day, Flynn threw for a jaw-dropping 480 yards and six touchdowns, shattering franchise records and leaving NFL fans, players, and scouts baffled. Flynn's historic single-game display drew cheers from Packers fans as well as the entire league's attention.

His impending free agency had NFL teams drooling at the prospect of signing a quarterback capable of such feats. Expectations ran high for Flynn, with many speculating that his record-breaking game would pave the way for a lucrative contract and a starting role with a new team.

However, Flynn's struggles to secure a consistent starting spot with the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders ultimately defined his status as a one-hit wonder in the NFL. His remarkable single game remains a vivid memory, but it wasn't enough to secure a lasting legacy in the league.

The 2008 season marked a turning point in Matt Cassel's career, as he was thrust into the spotlight as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots due to Tom Brady's season-ending injury in Week 1. The pressure was enormous, but Cassel embraced the challenge.

Cassel displayed his mettle, passing for over 3,693 yards and delivering 21 touchdowns. He admirably guided the Patriots to an 11-5 record, nearly earning them a playoff spot. It was a remarkable performance that left football fans in awe. However, as fans know, the game's narratives can change instantly.

The dramatic contrast between that standout year in New England and his subsequent struggles as a starter for the Kansas City Chiefs (apart from 2010) has made Cassel's journey a compelling tale of the highs and lows in professional football.

Don Majkowski's one-hit wonder season came in his third season in 1989, a year when he took the NFL by storm. As the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, he had a remarkable breakout season, passing for over 4,300 yards and 27 touchdowns as he led the team to a 10-6 record.

Majkowski's performance earned him a Pro Bowl selection and the second-most MVP votes. His gunslinging style also caught the attention of fans and the media alike. However, Majkowski never again threw for more than 2,000 yards after 1989, as injuries and poor play kept him from making more than eight starts in any other season.

1 Greg Cook (1969), Cincinnati Bengals

In his debut season as a rookie with the Cincinnati Bengals, Greg Cook performed extraordinarily. He passed for 1,854 yards and 15 touchdowns in just 11 games. Cook's rookie year showed immense promise, and he was regarded as one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league.

His abilities as a passer were highly praised by the likes of great offensive minds like Bill Walsh. The NFL world was expecting big things from Cook as he led the league in passer rating and yards per attempt on his way to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Tragically, Cook suffered a shoulder injury during his rookie season that severely impacted his throwing ability. He could never fully recover, leading to three years on the mend and an early retirement just four years into his NFL career. He did come back for one game in 1973, completing one of three passes for 11 yards in his NFL swan song.

Rank Player Year Accomplishments 10 Nick Foles (PHI) 2017 Super Bowl win, Super Bowl MVP 9 Vince Young (TEN) 2006 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Pro Bowl 8 Colin Kaepernick (SF) 2012 Super Bowl Berth 7 Tim Tebow (DEN) 2011 6 4th-quarter comebacks, Wild Card win 6 Robert Griffin III (WAS) 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Pro Bowl 5 Derek Anderson (CLE) 2007 Pro Bowl, 10-6 record 4 Matt Flynn (GB) 2011 480 yards and six TDs in one game 3 Matt Cassel (NE) 2008 3,000-yard season, 11-5 record 2 Don Majkowski (GB) 1989 4,000-yard season, Pro Bowl, second in MVP voting 1 Greg Cook (CIN) 1969 AFL Rookie of the Year

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

