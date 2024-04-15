Highlights Brandon Aiyuk has shown constant development in college and the NFL.

A true dual-threat, Aiyuk is among the league's best against both man and zone coverage.

Aiyuk excels at intermediate targets and on in and out routes.

Brandon Aiyuk began his collegiate football journey at Sierra College, a junior college in California, before he made his mark at Arizona State. In his senior year, Aiyuk exploded onto the scene, amassing an impressive 1,192 yards.

Despite his senior season success, doubts lingered as he entered the NFL draft. Picked 25th overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, critics questioned the early selection, citing concerns about his lack of big-time college production, late breakout age, and athletic testing.

Four years later, Aiyuk has notched back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, but is still one of the NFL's most underrated receivers. Amid ongoing contract negotiations and swirling trade rumors, he continues to demonstrate why he belongs in the same tier as the league's elite pass catchers.

Aiyuk's Steady Growth

The college analytical profile of Brandon Aiyuk has a few gaps due to Sierra College's lack of advanced statistics. However, his transition to Arizona State in 2018 marked a significant improvement. In his debut season as a Sun Devil, Aiyuk saw limited action, playing on only 32.4 percent of receiving snaps, resulting in modest stats: 24 receptions, 413 yards, three touchdowns, and a mediocre 2.20 yards per route run.

But the following year, Aiyuk's role expanded dramatically, with his receiving snap share more than doubling to 67.6 percent. This surge in playing time translated into a standout season, where he amassed 1,192 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 65 receptions.

Aiyuk's yards per route run also saw a substantial boost, reaching 3.04, nearly a full yard higher than his previous output, and good for the best in the entire PAC-12 (minimum 200 routes), according to PFF.

The pattern of growth continued as Aiyuk transitioned to the NFL. In his rookie year in 2020, he averaged just 1.73 yards per route, a figure that dipped slightly to 1.68 in his sophomore season. However, the real breakthrough came in 2022 and 2023.

Most Yards Per Route Run in 2023 (PFF) Player YPRR Tyreek Hill 3.82 Nico Collins 3.10 Brandon Aiyuk 3.01 Justin Jefferson 2.91 CeeDee Lamb 2.78

In 2022, Aiyuk's yards per route bumped up to 1.91, and then skyrocketed to an impressive 3.01 last season. This figure ranked Aiyuk third-highest in the NFL, behind only Tyreek Hill and Nico Collins.

Dual Threat Weapon

Aiyuk is among the league's best against both man and zone coverage

Although the league is increasingly deploying zone coverage, having a wide receiver that is effective against any defensive scheme is paramount, and Aiyuk epitomizes this versatility.

According to Next Gen Stats, Aiyuk amassed the seventh-most receiving yards against man coverage (429) and the ninth-most against zone (913) in 2023. Aiyuk joined Tyreek Hill, Puka Nacua, and CeeDee Lamb as the only players to finish in the top ten in receiving yards against both types of coverage last season.

On a per-route basis, Aiyuk's performance stands out even more. Last season, he averaged 3.80 yards per route against man coverage (fifth) and 2.92 against zone (sixth), positioning him among the elite alongside Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Nico Collins, and CeeDee Lamb.

Opposing defenses face a daunting challenge when Aiyuk steps onto the field. Regardless of the coverage scheme, whether it's man-to-man or zone, Aiyuk presents a constant threat, consistently finding ways to exploit weaknesses. His ability to dissect coverages and capitalize on defensive lapses makes him a nightmare for defensive coordinators.

Intermediate Specialist

Aiyuk led the league in receiving yards on intermediate targets in 2023

A quarterback's best friend is a wide receiver who can consistently win battles both downfield and across the middle. This creates easy, high-percentage throws for quarterbacks while also stretching the field with explosive downfield receptions.

Aiyuk has proven to be that weapon for the 49ers offense since entering the league in 2020. With his knack for finding openings in coverage and his ability to make tough catches in traffic, Aiyuk has generated the third-most receiving yards on intermediate targets (10-19 air yards) over the last four seasons, per PFF.

Aiyuk is in elite company, thriving in the area where the league's top wide receivers often make their mark. Only Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill have generated more intermediate yards than Aiyuk since 2020.

Notably, Aiyuk has outperformed receivers like Davante Adams, A.J. Brown, and D.K. Metcalf, all of whom currently earn over $24 million annually, per Spotrac. As for intermediate production in just 2023, Aiyuk stands out even more: his 33 receptions and 631 yards on intermediate targets last season were both the most in the NFL.

Aiyuk Can Go In, and He Can Go Out

Aiyuk generated the third-most yards on in and out routes in 2023

Deception in route-running is pivotal for a wide receiver's success in the NFL, and Aiyuk has emerged as a master of this art, particularly on in and out routes.

Last season, Aiyuk excelled on in routes, amassing 225 yards, ranking fifth in the league. Conversely, his 208 yards on out routes were the sixth-most. Combined, Aiyuk's performance on these routes generated a total of 433 receiving yards, placing him third in the NFL behind only Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyreek Hill.

Most Receiving Yards on In and Out Routes in 2023 (PFF) Player In and Out Yards Amon-Ra St. Brown 485 Tyreek Hill 440 Brandon Aiyuk 433 Chris Godwin 369 Davante Adams 366

Whether Aiyuk dazzles as a 49er next season, or finds himself donning a different uniform, one thing remains clear: he consistently exceeds expectations and rightfully deserves recognition alongside the NFL's superstar wide receivers.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.