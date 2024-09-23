Key Takeaways The Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated with strong situational play.

The Minnesota Vikings are dominating with MVP frontrunner Sam Darnold.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ridden their defense to a 3-0 start.

After three weeks of the NFL season, we're down to just four undefeated teams.

In no particular order, these teams have all gotten off to a 3-0 start:

Meanwhile, one team sits at 2-0 heading into Monday Night's slate of games.

While the two-time defending Super Bowl champions being undefeated is no surprise, the rest of the undefeated teams have all been among the biggest surprises of this young season.

It's important to remember that a fast start doesn't always mean a team is a Super Bowl contender. Remember when the Steelers started the 2020 season 11-0? How about the 2021 Arizona Cardinals flying out of the gate at 7-0?

How a team starts is not necessarily how they'll finish . There's still lots of the season to go, but for now, let's take a look at the 3-0 teams and rank them. Who will be the last undefeated team standing?

Related Six NFL Quarterbacks Who Will Be Benched by November Bryce Young won't be the only starter relegated to the bench. There are other QBs around the league heading for the pine.

1 Kansas City Chiefs

The champs top the list until someone knocks them off.

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Ho-hum, the Chiefs top another list.

Yes, the Chiefs haven't been the most impressive of the teams on this list, but the fact remains, they're defending champions and they've managed to stay undefeated despite not playing their best football.

Patrick Mahomes has yet to really light it up this year, but what the Chiefs have showed us through three games is that they've mastered situational football and always seem to find a way to win close games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chiefs' victories this season have all been one-score games. Dating back to last season (including the playoffs), the Chiefs have won their last nine games, with eight of those being one-possession games.

It's how the New England Patriots built their dynasty in the Brady-Belichick days, and it seems that KC simply finds a way to win. Until the Chiefs lose a game, or suffer a serious injury, they'll remain at the top of any rankings list .

2 Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold finally seems to have found a home in the NFL.

© Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold was largely written off as another draft bust, but now we're finding out his early-career struggles may have been due to being part of a dysfunctional New York Jets organization.

Darnold, after a stint in Carolina, got to sit behind Brock Purdy in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan's tutelage and landed in a perfect spot this offseason with the Minnesota Vikings .

Darnold has taken full advantage of his opportunity in Minnesota, and is the league's MVP frontrunner through three weeks, with convincing wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans .

Sam Darnold's Stats Through Three Games (2024) Record Completion % Passing Yards TD-INT Ratio Passer Rating 3-0 67.9 657 8-2 117.3

The Vikings have also been ferocious on defense, recording at least five sacks in all three of their victories.

This team is simply playing the most complete brand of football of all teams in the league. The only reason they're not no.1 is that the Chiefs have simply proven themselves as contenders.

3 Buffalo Bills

The Bills haven't missed a step without Stefon Diggs and now have a solid running game.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Part of the Bills' problem the last few seasons is they've been too reliant on Josh Allen . It appears offensive coordinator Joe Brady has figured things out though, as he's instilled a more balanced approach to Buffalo's offense.

Through two games, Allen has only thrown 42 passes, and the Bills have the third-lowest pass percentage in the NFL (42.72).

There were question marks coming into the season over how Buffalo's offense would fare without Stefon Diggs . So far so good in Buffalo, however they'll be tested in the next few weeks with matchups against the Baltimore Ravens , Houston Texans and New York Jets next on the schedule.

4 Pittsburgh Steelers

While the Steelers' formula isn't sustainable, their suffocating defense can't be ignored.

© Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh came into the season with question marks at quarterback, but one thing that was overlooked was their defense.

The team has even more questions at quarterback now, with Russell Wilson having missed the first three games of the season with a calf injury, and Justin Fields playing mistake-free football. That's been enough for the Steelers to ride their defense to three wins, including a win over a 2-0 Chargers team this past Sunday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to address who his starting QB will be in Week 4, but signs are pointing to Pittsburgh riding the hot hand in Fields, even if Wilson is cleared to play.

Regarding Fields' performance so far, Tomlin said after Sunday's win:

He's doing an awesome job doing what we're asking him to do. Playing and playing to win. So that is appreciated.

The Steelers' defense is ranked 1st in points allowed per game (8.6) and 1st in yards per game (226.7).

There's no telling how far the Steelers can win with a below-average offense, but they definitely look like a playoff team.

5 Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have handled business, and are a well-balanced team.

The Seahawks are flying under the radar as first-year head coach Mike Macdonald has seemingly upgraded the defense, while Geno Smith is building off his last two years, flourishing in first-year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's system .

After 10 years in the league, Smith may not be among the league's elite signal callers, but he's comfortable in Seattle and still has the wheels to pull a big play.

Yes, the Seahawks were pushed to overtime against the New England Patriots in Week 2, and their two victories at home came against Bo Nix , who was making his first NFL start, and backup Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson, but the Seahawks have weapons on offense and a defense flourishing under Macdonald, whose absence in Baltimore has been sorely missed so far this season.

The Seahawks will face some tougher tests soon, with matchups against the Lions, 49ers and the undefeated Bills coming in their next five games.