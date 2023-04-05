N'Golo Kante started his first Chelsea match since August against Liverpool on Tuesday - and reminded everyone just how good he is.

The Frenchman has been injured for the majority of the season but seemed to be everywhere at Stamford Bridge during the 0-0 draw. He lasted 69 minutes before tiring.

When he was substituted for Conor Gallagher, Kante was given a standing ovation. It was great to see him back.

Carragher: Liverpool 'forgot' how good Kante was

Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, claims that Liverpool players 'forgot how good' Kante was.

"It was almost as if some of the Liverpool players forgot who N’Golo Kante was and how good he is," Carragher said.

"You don’t try and take him on or better him physically. You just need to stay away from him really. Two or three times Liverpool players tried to take him on.

"He’s been out for so long that some of the Liverpool players seemed to forget what N’Golo Kante is all about."

While Kante was given a standing ovation when he left the pitch against Liverpool, he was also given a standing ovation when he eventually left the stadium.

Kante is known as being one of the most humble footballers in the Premier League. He stays out of the limelight and doesn't appear to have any interest in the materalistic things in life.

And that includes his car.

While the midfielder no doubt has a car collection, he's often seen driving his beloved Mini Cooper.

And it was that Mini that Kante left Stamford Bridge in on Wednesday.

Chief Football Writer for The Times, Henry Winter, was on hand to see Kante leaving the stadium and noticed the reaction from Chelsea fans as he did.

Winter wrote: "N’Golo Kante getting another standing ovation from #CFC fans - this time as he drives out of Stamford Bridge in his Mini."

And a video later emerged of Chelsea supporters still waiting outside the stadium for a glimpse of their players, applauding Kante as he left the stadium in his Mini.

Brilliant.

Carragher's Sky Sports colleague, Karen Carney, also reserved some praise for the midfielder for his display.

"I thought he was brilliant," she said. "He just offers that stability in midfield and a bit more confidence.

"I thought Enzo [Fernandez] played well with him, that was quite a nice dynamic. It’s timely for Chelsea because they will need him against Real Madrid. It was a really, really positive return."