N’Golo Kanté has now been confirmed to be leaving Chelsea on a free transfer to make a switch to the Middle East to join Al-Ittihad.

Reports suggest the Frenchman has signed a four-year deal with the Saudi Pro League outfit and will officially join his new club after his Chelsea contract expires on June 30.

Known to be a humble and endearing human being, Kanté has driven around the streets of London for the past six years in an iconic Mini Cooper.

Despite pocketing a hefty £290,000 per week in west London, the 2018 World Cup winner has stayed true to himself and refused to splash out on a more luxurious vehicle.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Ngolo Kante of Chelsea runs with the ball during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on September 22, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

However, that might all be set to change given the eye-watering wages he’s poised to earn in Saudi Arabia.

Just like the other stars of yesteryear, Kanté is expected to earn a ridiculous pay packet in the Saudi Pro League.

Read on to learn the details of his lucrative deal with Al-Ittihad…

Details of N’Golo Kante’s contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad

Kanté, who is regarded as one of the best midfielders of the modern Premier League era, will link up with his compatriot Karim Benzema as Al-Ittihad look to win two league titles on the bounce.

Meanwhile, Benzema's former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo will be challenging the duo for the title with his Saudi Pro League side, Al-Nassr.

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 23: Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Real Madrid CF celebrates with Karim Benzema after scoring Real's 2nd goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 23, 2013 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Per the above graphic via The Sun, 53-cap France midfielder Kante will reportedly pocket a whopping £21.5m each season, which equates to a £1.7m monthly wage packet, in his new venture and so an upgrade on his car may be in order.

But, a new vehicle might not the only purchase on Kante’s mind.

Sacha Tavolieri has told his Twitter followers that the former Leicester man and his associates are close to buying Belgian third-tier side Royal Excelsior Virton.

The journalist has also claimed that the Belgian football association is aware of their interest and that Flavio Beca – the man who currently owns the club – will iron out legal issues before a deal is finalised.

Although it’s a very different use of cash compared to other players that have decided to wind their careers down in a league Ronaldo claims could become a “top five league in the world” if they are able to attract more big-name players.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal with his arms stretched wide in the Saudi Pro League for his current club Al-Nassr

How has N’Golo Kante performed for Chelsea?

The hard-working midfielder was largely influential in Chelsea’s success over the years, most notably in their Champions League triumph in the 2020/21 season.

Since the 2016/17 season when the now 32-year-old made the high-profile move from Leicester City, he has picked up 269 appearances across all competitions.

PORTO, PORTUGAL - MAY 29: Ngolo Kante of Chelsea celebrates with the Champions League Trophy following their team's victory during the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Although he has only plundered 13 goals and notched a further 16 assists in that process, his influence on the side cannot be overlooked.

His concluding season in the English capital, however, was plagued with injury as he racked up just 520 Premier League minutes.