Marc-André Fleury had a brilliant reaction to Jordan’ Binnington’s antics during the Minnesota Wilds’ win over the St Louis Blues.

If there is one thing that ice hockey fans like, it’s a good fight. You can make the argument that for most non-hockey fans, it’s the only thing that really draws their attention to the game, even if it is something that the authorities want to try and eliminate from the game.

Indeed there are some occasions where even the idea of a fight can bring up a lot of intrigue, as was exactly the case this past Wednesday when Jordan Binnington of the St Louis Blues made something of a spectacle of himself against the Minnesota Wild, forcing Marc-André Fleury to step in and try to take matters into his own hands.

Binnington has become something of a character in the league, having been a critical part of the Blues team that helped them win the Stanley Cup back in 2019, he is starting to be more known for his antics than his ability between the pipes, and that side of him reared its head the other night.

Marc-André Fleury nearly leaves his mark on Jordan Binnington

Having given up his 5th goal of the night against the Wild, Binnington took issue with goalscorer Ryan Hartman as he made contact with him after putting the puck in the net, leading to a minor brawl between the two sides, something that Fleury didn’t want to miss out on:

Video: Marc-André Fleury tries to fight Jordan Binnington:

Luckily though, there is more to the story that meets the eye, as Fleury was mic’d up for the game, and footage released by the Wild the following day allowed us to see exactly what he was saying during the whole process, which included a number of rather funny lines, not all related to Binnington’s actions:

Video: Marc-André Fleury had more on his mind than just the fight:

So what happened next?

Binnington has since been suspended for two games for his actions, whilst Fleury won’t be facing any sort of action because he never got a chance to lay a finger on Binnington, but at least he’s managed to send a message out to the rest of the league that he isn’t going to be pushed around should anyone want to try anything on him.

Would you liked to have seen the two drop the gloves and go at it, or do you think that hockey should be looking to do away with fights in the future?