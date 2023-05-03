GiveMeSport has looked at the logos around the NHL and decided which ones are great, and which ones should be consigned to history.

The NHL, in some form or another has existed in some form or another since 1917, and during that time there have been a lot of changes, from the size of the league in terms of teams, to team name changes and a bunch of relocations and expansions.

Right now we are set at 32, and it’s fair to say that some teams have got a lot more history on their side than others, with the oldest team in the league being the Montreal Canadiens who were formed in 1909, whilst the newest team in the Seattle Kraken entered the league in 2021, but one thing that each team has is a logo.

Unlike some other sports where the team’s logo is placed on the heart and rather small, hockey teams logos feature pretty prominently on their shirt and are arguably the most recognisable part of the jersey (apart from maybe the colour).

Logos, much like a lot of other aspects of the team, have changed over the years, and we’ve got a pretty good assortment of logos right now, but there are still some that we aren’t particularly fans of.

But just who has the best logo in the NHL? Using Tiermaker.com, we looked at all 32 logos and put them in the following categories:

Truly Stunning:

No notes, just an incredible design

Sleak:

A very nice design, but just missing something that keeps it out of the top tier

Average:

Nothing special to shout about

Needs Some Work:

There’s a lot wrong with it and needs to be changed a.s.a.p

Hot Garbage:

Thrown in the bin and never seen again

Where does your team come in our rankings? Let’s find out:

Truly Stunning: Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver Canucks

Sleak: Arizona Coyotes, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, St Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights

Average: Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, Seattle Kraken

Needs Some Work: Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers

Hot Garbage: Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers

What do you make of the list? What did we get wrong?