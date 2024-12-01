Nia Jax had an evening to forget at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night. Not only did the reigning WWE Women's Champion come out on the losing side in her match, but she was also responsible for some of the worst chair shots ever seen in a wrestling ring, according to fans.

The show's opening contest saw plenty of action as Team Rhea Ripley defeated Team Liv Morgan inside the infamous WarGames cage. The match is marketed as one of the most brutal in all of WWE. However, that description certainly doesn't fit clips of Nia attempting to hit her opponents with a steel chair during the early stages of the bout.

Jax opened up the match for Team Morgan, first facing Team Ripley's Naomi. Bayley then joined the action to assist Naomi, before Candice LeRae entered to even the odds for Team Morgan.

One of LaRae's first acts was to throw a steel chair to Jax, who was no doubt supposed to lay waste to Naomi and Bayley with it. The reality, though, was pretty underwhelming.

Nia Jax's Chair Shots at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Hardly Looked Devastating

In scenes reminiscent of Hulk Hogan's legendary terrible chair shots in 2000 in WCW, Jax barely grazed her foes with some of the most tame weapon blows ever seen in the industry - and fans couldn't help but take to social media to point out they looked.

"I'm not even a wrestler and I could swing a chair more convincingly than that," declared one comment. Another reply noted that Jax - after more than eight years on the main roster - really should be more comfortable swinging a chair in a high-profile match, writing: "She [Jax] has got years of ring experience and still botches the basics!" A third post simply said of the chair shots: "Absolutely horrible!"

While Nia's botched attacks certainly made it tough to stay immersed in the match, her history of being accused of hurting opponents in the ring might explain why she was so tentative in delivering the blows.

In April 2020, Jax busted open Kairi Sane on the turnbuckle during a pre-taped match on Raw - an incident that led to thousands of fans taking to social media to express their concerns over Nia's work. The 'Irresistible Force' even attracted criticism from her fellow professionals.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results Match Number Match Winner 1 Women's WarGames Match Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Bianca Belar, Bayley, Naomi 2 United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Shinsuke Nakamura (new champion) 3 Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser Bron Breakker (pinned Sheamus) 4 World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest Gunther 5 Men's WarGames Match Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn

One former colleague of Jax's even went as far as to demand that she be fired. According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, he received a text message from an anonymous wrestler who was in the room when Sane got injured during that taping, stating that Nia should be fired from WWE before she seriously injures someone.

The anonymous star said the incident was "1000% Nia’s fault," before saying "she is dangerous," and that she needs to go before she "cripples or kills somebody."

In Jax's defence, she has become far more restrained in recent years. However, there's a big difference between reducing your intensity and producing a performance so poor that it goes viral. It may be some time before WWE has Jax swing a chair on television again.