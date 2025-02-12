Summary WWE's Irresistible Force is on the best run of her decade plus WWE career.

The WWE has been through numerous eras during its prestigious history. From the Attitude Era to the PG Era, each part of WWE's history has memorable moments. Currently, bearing witness to the Record Era, also known as the Triple H era, the WWE Universe has a plethora of talented WWE Superstars to enjoy. Up and down the card, WWE's roster is filled with competitive, gifted wrestlers. One of the wrestlers who has enjoyed a career renaissance in recent times is Nia Jax, with the newly-improved Irresistible Force revealing who she believes to be one of WWE's 'most talented' acts right now.

A healthy issue that WWE is currently dealing with is trying to find a spot on their WrestleMania card for all the talented wrestlers. A show that all WWE Superstars want the pleasure of performing on, the competition between wrestlers has never been so fervent. From the likes of Chad Gable to Chelsea Green, WWE's mid-card has just as much talent as the upper-card, which is blessed with the likes of Roman Reigns and CM Punk. With so much talent at their disposal, the argument around whom WWE's most prized asset is is almost impossible to figure out. However, Nia Jax has recently given her two cents and revealed a current WWE wrestler who is up there with the best she's seen in a ring.

Nia Jax Reveals One of The 'Most Talented' Wrestlers She's Seen

The Irrestible Force has high hopes for a fellow Bloodline member

Jax has been associated with the WWE since 2014, and barring a brief absence due to her release, she has been a mainstay of the women's division. Currently enjoying the best run of her career, her improvement hasn't gone without the praise of the WWE Universe. Now placing that praise upon her colleagues, Jax has opened up about her Anao'i family member, Jacob Fatu. Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, transcribed by Inside the Ropes, she revealed how highly she respects and rates the Samoan Werewolf.

“One of the most talented human beings [Jacob Fatu] I’ve ever seen step into a ring ... look where he is now. He’s probably at the top, almost to the top, actually. Like he’s, I have nothing but great things to say about him. When I watch him, I’m always in awe of what he does.”

Jacob Fatu's Rise to WWE Stardom

The Samoan Werewolf has made a name for himself quickly

Jacob Fatu has been on a roll since his debut in June 2024. Marking his arrival on the biggest stage by attacking Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens, the Samoan Werewolf has slowly risen in popularity. Not yet the focal point of the Bloodline but the member on the receiving end of the best reactions, Fatu has numerous incredible showings to his name already. Most recently, the Bloodline member eliminated four WWE Superstars from the Royal Rumble. The sky is the limit for the Samoan, who is expected to have a fantastic 2025.