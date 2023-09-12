Highlights Nia Jax's shocking return to WWE Raw has left fans speechless and sparked intense discussion about her actions, particularly the disrespectful slaps she delivered to Rhea Ripley.

Despite disappointment from fans after their previous match, Rhea Ripley successfully retained her WWE Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, thanks to Nia Jax's interference.

Nia Jax's return signifies her potential as a top contender for Ripley's championship, showcasing her fearless attitude and intent through her post-match beatdown and patronising slaps.

In what was the last Monday Night Raw under full Vince McMahon ownership, with their merger with Endeavor expected to be finalised today, it was a memorable main event ending that left fans speechless and yet in non-stop discourse about the return of former Women's Champion Nia Jax, and THOSE slaps.

Last night's Monday Night Raw was a very story-driven episode, with Drew McIntyre having numerous backstage interactions with the likes of Xavier Woods and Jey Uso, the latter he has a match with next week on Raw. Chad Gable and GUNTHER continued their storied Intercontinental Championship feud with a fantastic promo battle, however, it was the main event angle that had everyone talking.

WWE Raw main event ends with shock return

It has been reported there were several changes to Raw last night, but one thing that did not change was the main event. In what was a Payback title rematch, it was Raquel Rodriguez against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Fans had been left disappointed with the match that had taken place at September's Payback PPV, with fans clamouring for it to be the main roster coming out party for Raquel Rodriguez, but it wasn't to be.

It was a competitive bout between The Eradicator Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez, which seemed to be coming to a close as Raquel hit her finisher on Rhea Ripley on the hardest part of the ring, the apron. As Raquel is rolled Ripley back into the ring, hoping to pin her, Nia Jax swooped in from behind the camera, lifted Raquel off the apron, and hit her with a Samoan Drop. This gave time for Ripley to recover, who ended up hitting Raquel Rodriguez with her finisher and winning the match, thus retaining her WWE Women's World Championship.

After the match, a bewildered Rhea Ripley seemingly asked Nia Jax, "what are you doing here," but before she could get an answer, Nia Jax had already begun her post-match beat down, cementing herself as seemingly the next contender for the championship.

In a sign of huge disrespect, Nia Jax sat on top of Ripley and hit her with the most patronising slaps. It was hilarious, yet also a sign of intent, showing she has no fear for the woman who is seemingly unbeatable as of late.

Video: Nia Jax shows no respect to Rhea Ripley

Nia Jax, a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and former Raw Women's Champion, was let go from the company in November 2021, citing mental health reasons. A very controversial figure, she had gained a reputation for being dangerous in the ring, something fans didn't let go of, which made it hard for her to get over with crowds. However, a return in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble showed that the crowds hadn't forgotten her, and she still had a place in WWE.

It has been reported that she had been signed with WWE for just over a month, a common theme with these re-debuts. Clearly being pitted for a main event storyline with Rhea Ripley, now is Nia Jax's time to have the run she never quite had first time round.