Highlights The Los Angeles Clippers signed free agent forward Nic Batum to a two-year deal worth $9.6 million.

Batum returns to Los Angeles after initially being part of the James Harden trade in October.

Batum provides wing depth and can contribute defensively and as a three-point shooter.

The James Harden trade just worked out more favorably for the Los Angeles Clippers as they agreed on terms with Nic Batum to sign the veteran forward on a two-year deal worth $9.6 million, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Batum decides to leave the Philadelphia 76ers and return to the Clippers, the team with which he spent the last three-plus NBA seasons. The French forward was a part of the trade that sent Harden to the Clippers in exchange for Robert Covington, KJ Martin and Batum, along with draft capital.

It was apparent that Batum never wanted to be in Philadelphia, as he threatened to retire when the deal was first announced due to his desire to stay on the West Coast. His decision to return to the Clippers comes on the heels of Paul George signing a four-year maximum contract with the Sixers. The Clippers and Sixers continue to swap players, although this wasn't an official trade.

Batum Can Provide Much-Needed Wing Depth

Clippers desperately need contributions at the wing position and Batum will do just that

It's nearly impossible to replace the level of player that George was for the Clippers. However, Los Angeles is doing what it can to acquire wing depth to make up for what they're missing in his absence.

The Clippers were able to pry Derrick Jones Jr. away from the Dallas Mavericks on a relatively team-friendly three-year deal. The addition of Batum adds further depth to their wing position.

Nic Batum 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 5.5 REB 4.2 AST 2.2 FG% 45.6 3P% 39.9

Batum isn't going to fill out the stat sheet, but he's going to do all the little things needed on the basketball court. Although he is 35 years old, he's still a very capable defender and able to stay in front of his assignment.

His ability to knock down the three-point shot at a nearly 40 percent clip is a great asset for spacing the floor in any small-ball lineups the Clippers decide to run.

Although he won't be tasked with being a main source of offense, he showcased in the 2024 postseason run with the Sixers that he's capable of getting hot on any given night.

In the Sixers Play-In game against the Miami Heat , which was for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, Batum had one of his best games in recent memory. The veteran forward turned back the clock, finishing with 20 points on six made three-pointers.

He topped his stellar performance off with a clutch block on Tyler Herro in the game's final moments. Batum showed that he can still provide a substantial amount of productivity.

The Clippers certainly took the loss of losing George for nothing, but the addition of players such as Batum has kept the organization from completely free falling.