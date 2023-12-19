Highlights Nic Claxton has emerged as one of the better up-and-coming big men in the NBA with his paint presence.

Claxton's impressive performance this season could earn him a big payday as his contract expiration draws near.

Claxton's defensive prowess and offensive potential make him a valuable player to keep on the Nets' roster.

During the 2022-23 season, Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton crossed over from being a simple second-round success story to one of the best up-and-coming big men in the NBA.

While he battled a high-ankle sprain during the opening weeks of 2023-24 — an injury that caused him to miss eight straight games in October/November — the Georgia product has continued to show out this season.

As of the Nets' Dec. 18 road loss the Utah Jazz, Claxton had made 17 appearances for Brooklyn, averaging 12.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest with the latter number ranking seventh league-wide. He's also posting an effective field goal percentage of 65.1, which ranks 12th-best out of the 250 players to have attempted 100 or more shots so far this season.

It's exactly the kind of sustained success a player like Claxton wants to exhibit in a contract year. With the expiration of his current deal and a probable big payday both looming, though, the 24-year-old looks to have his sights set on staying with the Nets, according to a recently published interview with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

"I’m here now. Hopefully, everything works out with Brooklyn. I love it here."

Brooklyn or no, Claxton is getting a raise

NBA execs sound off on the center's potential salary

It's not just the location that Claxton digs in his current situation; the 6-foot-11 pivot also has a strong level of belief in his teammates:

"I think we have a really good core. We’ve got Mikal (Bridges) and Cam (Johnson). You’ve got Ben (Simmons). I think we’ve got a really good thing going here as of right now. We’ve got to stay present and take it game by game. It’s not my job to focus on everything going on or if we’re trying to bring in more pieces. I don’t get into all of that. I definitely like the guys we have here in the locker room."

This year, players like Cam Thomas, who's emerged as a veritable scorer, and Bridges have held down the Nets' offense even as they battled through some of the league's toughest opponents.

Given the team's already high commitment to salaries and future contracts looming, Brooklyn's ability to keep Claxton as part of that core may be contingent on money more than anything else.

In probing a group of 12 league executives, Scotto heard some big numbers regarding the annual salary Claxton could command on the open market. While two executives believed the center could net $27 million annually, others expect him to sign somewhere between $20-25 million.

This much is certain: his defensive prowess alone probably makes him worth the price to play. When opponents have attempted shots within six feet of the hoops and Claxton has been the closest defender, their combined conversion rate falls by a whopping eight percent compared to the average.

After a November game against the Orlando Magic, Nets head coach Jacques Vaughn praised his abilities as a defender.

“Nic covers up sins for us on the defensive end of the floor, let’s just be honest. His ability to come over and deter shots, be a shot blocker, even in foul trouble, you still see him back there. We were able to mix up our defenses because of him.”

But Claxton doesn't just play on one side of the court; he has a burgeoning offensive skill set, too.

Making opponents pay at the tin

One of the better roll men in the Association

In speaking with Scotto about his goals for 2023-24, Claxton made it clear that he has aspirations beyond clogging the paint on the defensive side. He sees himself as a weapon offensively as well:

"[Being] one of the better two-way players in the league. Offensively, given the opportunity, being that guy that can go out and average around 15 points. At the end of the day, I know what I’ll hang my hat on will be on the defensive side of the ball."

Nic Claxton 2023-24 field goal % by distance 0–3 feet 77.5 3–10 feet 46.3

Even now, as a tertiary piece in the Nets' attack, Claxton is doing major damage as a rim-runner. Among players using at least two possessions per game as roll men, he ranks third in the Association in points per possession with 1.35. On a related note, his 9-foot-2 standing reach and 36.5-inch vertical also make him one of the deadliest lob threats in the game.