OGC Nice are finalizing a deal to sign Canadian international center back Moïse Bombito from the Colorado Rapids, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal is for $7.7 million, which would rise to around $10.7 million, easily a new Rapids club record transfer. The Rapids keep a significant sell-on percentage in Bombito as well. Fabrizio Romano first reported on the agreement.

Bombito, 24, has had a meteoric rise in his professional career, only in his second season. He has just 34 first team appearances with the Rapids in his career, but quickly established himself among the best center backs in MLS and a nailed-on starter for the Canadian national team. Bombito has the fastest sprint speed recorded in a 2024 MLS game this season, hitting 23.16 MPH. His physical traits are elite and he continues to develop at a rapid rate.

Before Nice got a deal agreed, Lyon pushed hard last month to sign Bombito. Colorado rejected an opening bid around $4 million while Lyon were willing to go up to $5.5 million, which the Rapids said was insufficient. RB Salzburg were also in for Bombito as well.

Colorado held firm and their valuation was met. Bombito heads to France to join Nice, who finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season.

The Rapids are looking at potentially bringing in a young defender before Wednesday night's transfer window deadline but have confidence in the group that remains.

The Rapids sit fourth in the Western Conference with 41 points and advanced to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup, with a quarterfinal against Toluca up next. Bombito has been an integral part of the club's revamp this year.

Colorado has continued to develop and sell players on in recent years, including the likes of Auston Trusty, Cole Bassett and Sam Vines. It's an area of emphasis for the club and will remain a core part of their identity.