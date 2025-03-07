Having a nasty edge to your game is usually touted as a desirable trait for a player who wants to be a winner. Some of the most successful teams in the world have been comprised of players who would do anything to get the three points for their team. Names like Roy Keane and Gennaro Gattuso spring to mind when you think of successful warriors whose smiles were absent for the vast majority of their footballing lives.

The idea that kind people never win anything has been debunked in football, and the best footballer in the world in 2025 never fails to display a warm persona on and off the pitch. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah sits alongside Heung-min Son and N'Golo Kante on the sporting 'nice list'.

Whether it's giving endless amounts to charity, or carrying a likeable character in their day-to-day lives, it's hard not to love the players that put a smile on everyone's faces. We searched the world and counted down the ten nicest players in football history.

Ranking factors:

Charity - whether the player has used their wages to help others

Personality - how the player comes across on the pitch, and in the media

Sportsmanship - the amount of yellow and red cards the player picks up

10 Mohamed Salah

Egypt

With Mohamed Salah the hot favourite to clinch the 2025 Ballon d'Or, fans have fallen head over heels for the Egyptian's performances in Liverpool red. It's probably quite difficult not to be happy when you're dominating the modern game and topping the charts in almost every attacking statistic in the world.

His infectious character during interviews has turned him into a perfect role-model for aspiring youngsters, with thousands flocking to Anfield wearing his surname on the back of their shirt. Salah's sporting pedigree hasn't stopped him from making humble donations to his home country, regularly contributing large sums of money to help improve the living conditions back in Egypt.

9 Juan Mata

Spain

When he was on the ball, Juan Mata played the game with such flair and beauty. His calmness in possession was mirrored on the sidelines, with the Spaniard being one of the most respectful players of his generation. He won three European trophies in his years in England and earned international success with his country in 2010 and 2012.

The midfielder is the co-founder of a charity called 'Common Goals', which set out an initiative for members of the football community to donate 1% of their earnings to those in need. Following its creation in 2017, the group has grown in size and welcomed the likes of Jürgen Klopp, Mats Hummels and Giorgio Chiellini.

8 Lionel Messi

Argentina

As an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, you'd think it would be hard for Lionel Messi not to put on an arrogant facade once in a while. Take Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, an incredibly talented footballer who lets everyone know just how good he is. However, on the flip side of the coin comes Messi, a quiet and modest individual who does his talking on the pitch.

The Argentine has never been shown a red card for dissent or verbal misconduct in his career, always showing complete class whenever he pulled a kit on. Away from the pitch, he created the Leo Messi Foundation. The charity looks to support children who need help in education, health and sport. His group also supplies aid to disabled athletes who want to achieve success despite their physical disadvantages.

Related 20 Greatest Barcelona Players of All Time [Ranked] Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Diego Maradona and Ronaldo Nazario all feature among Barcelona's greatest ever players.

7 Bobby Charlton

England

Bobby Charlton was one of the players involved in the Munich Air Disaster of 1958. From the age of just 21, he's had to live with the reality of losing eight teammates right before his own eyes. His strength and resilience to carry on flourishing in the footballing game acted as a vital tribute to honour those who tragically lost their lives in the plane crash.

Versatility became a key characteristic of Charlton's playstyle, and he went on to play over 750 games for Manchester United - one of the most successful clubs in world football. He only received one red card in his entire career and later formed the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation, which sends out help to people involved in war zones around the world.

6 Bukayo Saka

England

Being a Hale End academy product, Arsenal's star youngster has grown up from humble beginnings and shown nothing but a polite demeanor everywhere he goes. At only 23, it's fair to say Bukayo Saka's career hasn't got off to the smoothest of starts. The winger suffered an abhorrent amount of racial abuse after missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. However, he responded with the utmost dignity and thanked the fans for their support after the competition.

Those who have worked alongside Saka have nothing but praise for him, and he has become one of Arsenal's most reliable assets over the last few seasons. Mikel Arteta's tenure at the Emirates has been sprinkled with regular praise for Saka's attitude towards the club.

Arteta said:

"He is a great example because how he behaves daily, and what he wants to do, which is to give his best version every day. He is very humble, a great guy to have around the place and an incredible talent. He's making the difference for us."

5 Gary Lineker

England

Avid Match of the Day viewers were sad to hear the news that Gary Lineker was retiring from his presenting duties on the BBC at the end of the 2024/25 season. But, this love hasn't just stemmed from his amicable aura in front of the camera, with his playing days displaying a character just as likable.

The England legend is well-known to have never received a single booking during his footballing days, showing graciousness to his opponents whenever he walked out on the pitch. He's also used his position in the media to talk publicly about pressing issues such as racism, verbal abuse and refugee rights. Wherever Lineker went, he was a class act and posed an inspiration to many across the country.

4 Sadio Mané

Senegal