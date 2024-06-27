Highlights The Brooklyn Nets retain Nic Claxton with a $100M contract extension.

Claxton is viewed as a key figure in the Nets' rebuild, improving each season.

The Nets are expected to make more moves on draft night, with multiple players available.

The Brooklyn Nets have been in the news for getting rid of players but followed up by retaining big man Nic Claxton with a four-year, $100 million contract extension.

This news came less than an hour before the 2024 NBA Draft, and a day after the Nets sent Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in a blockbuster deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on both transactions made by Brooklyn.

Claxton Given Keys to be Center of the Future

Although the Nets are ushering in a rebuild, they've settled with Claxton as their center for the future

Brooklyn viewed Claxton as a key figure for their impending rebuild, as the center is only 25 years old and has gotten better overall in each season he's been in the league. In the 2023-24 season, Claxton took a bit of a step back in the scoring column but was one of the most efficient players in the NBA when on the court.

Nicholas Claxton 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 11.8 REB 9.9 BLK 2.1 FG% 62.9 eFG% 63.0

This isn't expected to be the only move the Nets will make on draft night, as they've been reported to have made multiple players available, such as Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith. Claxton would've been a hot commodity on the open market, as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies were heavily linked to the athletic big man.

Claxton's extension takes him off the market and will force opposing teams to pivot to other targets to fill that void. The decision to sign Claxton to such a large contract, despite rebuilding, but Brooklyn would have to spend their cap in some way. The Nets look like a different team than they did at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, and before the 2024-25 season it's expected they look even more different.