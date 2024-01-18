Highlights Nick Aldis is not ruling out a return to the wrestling ring in the future, but for now, he is fully committed to his role as Smackdown's general manager.

If the opportunity arises and the fans want to see it, Aldis would consider stepping back in the ring, with a potential WrestleMania in London being a particularly enticing opportunity for him.

Aldis had a successful in-ring career outside of WWE, particularly in TNA and NWA, and has history with some current members of WWE's roster, which could add to his potential storyline if he decides to wrestle again.

Nick Aldis has shared his thoughts on the possibility of him stepping into the ring and wrestling in WWE. He joined the company last summer, but initially worked as a producer backstage before he transitioned into an onscreen role, but strictly outside of the ring as Smackdown's general manager.

WWE fans who were unfamiliar with Aldis before he joined the company might not be aware of his legacy in the squared circle, but he is a 19-year veteran in the wrestling industry and is very skilled in the ring. His signing with WWE has brought his time as a wrestler to an abrupt halt and many have speculated whether he has called an end to his wrestling career, but, while speaking to MailOnline, Aldis has kept the door open for any possibilities in the future.

Aldis won't rule out a return to the ring

The situation has to be right

Aldis isn't quite ready to completely rule out a return to the wrestling ring, but is currently firmly committed to his role as the Smackdown general manager.

"Anything is possible in the WWE. I deeply appreciate all of the fans, who keep me alive in that regard, who want to see me in the ring with this person or that person. Since my interaction with Roman, that started a whole different conversation in that regard. I'm just grateful that there's an interest in it. At the same time, I'm fully committed to being the best General Manager of all time, so I'll cross that bridge if I come to it."

Should Aldis ditch his management duties and step back between the ropes, the location and timing would be of importance to him. In particular, following up on speculation started by John Cena at the O2 during Money in the Bank, Nick said that a potential WrestleMania in London would prompt him to do everything in his power to be ready.

"If (WrestleMania in London) were to happen, I would certainly do everything I could to be a good fit for that show. It all comes down to timing and opportunity and what the what the fans want to see if and if the fans want to see it. The opportunity is there and it's good for business. Never say never."

Some may be reluctant to see Aldis make the switch in the near future, as he is relatively new to WWE and has only just assumed an on-screen role as an authority figure, but this may actually work in his favour.

Nick is the GM on Friday Night SmackDown, but he isn’t the only former wrestler to be given a similar role, as Adam Pearce over on Raw is also an on-screen presence who is yet to have wrestled in WWE. Of course, Survivor Series is usually where the brands collide, but, one of the big four Premium Live Events, perhaps even WrestleMania, could give both men a chance to battle for brand supremacy in a one-off clash.

Aldis had a solid career outside of WWE

He was a star in TNA and NWA

While he's known for his work as an authority figure now, there's no denying just how impressive Aldis' in-ring career was. He made his in-ring debut in 2004 and has had a career spanning many different companies. He is perhaps the most known for his time in TNA wrestling under the name ‘Magnus’ and even winning the TNA World Heavyweight Championship during his time with the company.

After leaving TNA, though, he joined the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and was the face of the promotion for quite some time, embarking on a legendary reign as the NWA Champion.

He has history with some members of WWE’s current roster, too. In particular, he was known for a rivalry against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in the NWA. This is something that WWE could easily lean on, should Nick Aldis want to wrestle again in the future. As always, as more comes out about Nick Aldis potentially stepping into the ring for WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.