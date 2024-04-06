Highlights The Cleveland Browns are taking a cautious approach with RB Nick Chubb's recovery.

The timeline for Chubb's return to play for Cleveland remains unknown.

Possible landing spots for Chubb if the Browns move on from the RB include the Panthers, Chargers, and Cowboys.

NFL veteran and star running back, Nick Chubb, has faced a tremendous amount of adversity in his career. Despite sustaining a gruesome leg injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2023 season, the Cleveland Browns have remained committed to their bell cow back. However, they are taking a conservative approach to the situation and are monitoring Chubb's health closely.

Given that there is no official timetable for a return to action, there is truly no telling as to when or even if Chubb will play for the Browns again. Cleveland has already signed two veteran RBs in D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines, and the 2024 NFL Draft is less than a month away.

Given the circumstances and the severity of the injury, it would come as no surprise to see the Browns move on from the 28-year-old runner.

However, should the Browns decide to part ways with the former Georgia Bulldog, there are some more than favorable landing spots out there for Chubb.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are desperately thin at RB

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers may not be at the top of any free agent's list, but someone has to play for them. The Browns poached the Panthers' premiere rusher in Foreman, leaving their perennial back up, Chuba Hubbard, as the only notable RB on the roster. Despite being the overall worst offense in the league, Carolina surprisingly finished 20th overall in total rushing yards in 2023.

Chubb RB Ranks 2018-2022 Category Chubb Rank Rushing Yards 6,341 2nd Rushing TD 48 2nd Yards/Attempt 5.2 T-2nd 1st Downs 295 3rd Broken Tackles 126 2nd Rushes/Broken Tackle 9.6 1st Yards After Contact/Rush 2.8 1st

Bryce Young is heading into his sophomore season and will need as much help as he can get if the Panthers are hoping to win more than two games this year. Given his propensity to make defenders miss, Chubb's presence would finally give Carolina its first notable RB since Christian McCaffrey.

The Panthers averaged 4 rushing yards per attempt last season, tied for 24th overall in the league. Transversely, Chubb has been one of the best in the league at making defenders miss over the past three seasons. For a team that is lacking both identity and productivity out of the backfield, the Panthers could be one of the first teams to call should the Browns opt to move on.

Los Angeles Chargers

With Austin Ekeler making his exit, the Chargers need a new RB

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The start of the offseason has not been fun for the Los Angeles Chargers. Thanks to a litany of salary cap constraints, the Chargers were all but forced to move on from multiple veteran players, including their star RB Austin Ekeler, who is now with the Washington Commanders. L.A. has the fifth overall pick in this year's draft, and are favored to select either a WR or an OT with the pick.

With Keenan Allen heading to Chicago and Mike Williams to New York, Justin Herbert is currently without a WR1, as well as solid pass protection. Given the assumption that the Chargers will look to address either of these needs through the draft, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see them supplement their run game by signing a veteran rusher like Chubb.

Thanks to the current state of the RB market, a 28-year-old rusher coming off of a horrific leg injury would come at an incredibly low price, which is exactly what the Chargers need right now. He may not be able to provide the team with a career-best season, but Chubb could definitely give Los Angeles a similar level of production at a much lower price.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas is still looking to fill a Tony Pollard-sized hole

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After Dallas Cowboys' owner, president, and GM, Jerry Jones, stated that the team would be going "all in" on free agency this year, they have done anything but. With the Tennessee Titans having signed Tony Pollard to a three-year deal, Dallas now has a tremendous hole to fill in the backfield.

Quite frankly, at 5'6" and 176 pounds, Duece Vaughn simply doesn't have the frame to support a full workload in the NFL, and Rico Dowdle is averaging a meager 4 yards per carry. Suffice to say, there is a major hole to fill in Dallas at the moment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Nick Chubb is not only productive, but efficient as anyone. The six-year veteran's 5.3 career rushing yards per attempt mark ranks him third all-time for RBs, behind only Marion Motley (5.7) and Jamaal Charles (5.4).

Chubb offers immediate size and consistency for the Cowboys. Dallas, similar to the Chargers, could use a cheap veteran RB with potential upside. The Philadelphia Eagles made a splash by signing Saquon Barkley earlier this offseason, and the Cowboys need to respond.

What better way to send a message to a divisional rival than to sign a RB who averages 1,085.2 rushing yards per season?

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.