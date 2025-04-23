Fresh off winning the Masters and securing a career Grand Slam, Rory McIlroy's legacy has shot up in the estimations of three-time champion at Augusta, Nick Faldo.

McIlroy became just the sixth golfer in history, and the first European, to achieve the remarkable feat after his recent win at the Masters. The Northern Irishman won the coveted Green Jacket after coming through a tense playoff with fellow Brit Justin Rose. The victory was enough for Faldo to cement McIlroy among his top five golfers of all time, with the rest of his list including four other career Grand Slam recipients.

Speaking to The Times, Faldo commented: "Of the all-time greats, I’d put him (McIlroy) fifth. Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack (Nicklaus), and Tiger (Woods). Rory is right there."

Rory McIlroy

Majors: 5