Nick Foles recently announced that he is retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL .

Foles made the announcement on his Instagram page:

The 35-year-old will get a hero's sendoff, as it was announced he'll officially retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles , when he returns to Philly for the Eagles' home opener against the Atlanta Falcons on September 16.

Foles of course, cemented his place in Philadelphia sports lore when he stepped in for an injured Carson Wentz late in the 2017 season and ensured the Eagles entered the playoffs as the no.1. seed.

Seizing homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, Foles then went on an incredible playoff run, culminating in the Eagles' lone Super Bowl victory, as Foles outgunned a Tom Brady -led New England Patriots team 41-33 in Super Bowl 52.

Let's revisit when Foles played the best football of his life and brought a title to Philadelphia.

Foles Stepped In When Carson Wentz's MVP Caliber Season Was Cut Short

The Eagles' Super Bowl hopes rested on a former castoff.

It feels like a lifetime ago now, but there was a time when Carson Wentz was tearing up the league and looking every bit like the QB savior Eagles fans had longed for.

Wentz was selected 2nd overall in the 2016 draft and after a promising rookie season, Wentz seemed to be in his breakout campaign. He had the Eagles soaring high at 10-2 and his performance that season had him in MVP conversations.

Carson Wentz - 2017 Regular Season Stats Record Completion % Passing Yards TD-INT Passer Rating 11-2 60.2 3,296 33-7 101.9

Wentz's season would end prematurely when the Eagles visited the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 and Wentz tore his ACL diving for the end zone on a 1st and goal run.

Wentz would finish the series, throwing a TD pass, but Foles would come in and finish the game.

It was then announced that Wentz would miss the rest of the season with the Eagles in the middle of a run to the no.1 seed in the NFC.

Sitting at 11-2, the Eagles knew they'd be heading to the postseason, but suddenly their Super Bowl hopes seemed gashed, with not much confidence stemming from the idea that Nick Foles could win them a Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles Secured The Top Seed With a 13-3 Record

Foles was tasked with finishing what the Eagles started.

With just three games to go before Philly's playoff run, Foles' duty was to secure homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. He wasted no time in delivering, as he threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 15 win over the New York Giants .

The Eagles then clinched home field advantage throughout the playoffs in Week 16 in a 19-10 win over the Raiders, with Foles having an uninspiring outing (19-of-38 for 163 yards, one TD an one INT). Foles would sit out Week 17, with pundits writing the Eagles off as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Thus came the underdog mentality, despite the Eagles being the no.1 seed going into the postseason.

For their first playoff game, the Eagles hosted the Atlanta Falcons , the defending NFC Champions, who were desperate for redemption after their Super Bowl 51 collapse.

The Eagles' defense led the way, holding Atlanta to 283 yards and holding on in a 15-10 win. Foles managed to go 23-of-30 for 246 yards, with no TDs and no picks.

Philadelphia advanced to the NFC Championship, which they would host, but once again, Foles didn't inspire much confidence.

Foles Goes Off on The Vikings

The Eagles shredded the Vikings' defense in a 38-7 NFC Championship win

Heading into the NFC Championship, the Eagles drew the no.2 seeded Minnesota Vikings , who were fresh off the unforgettable 'Minneapolis Miracle' against the New Orleans Saints . With Minnesota hosting that year's Super Bowl, it seemed they were a team of destiny, if they could get past the Nick Foles-led Eagles.

Unfortunately, Foles and the Eagles had other ideas. After Minnesota jumped out to a 7-0 lead, the Eagles scored 38 unanswered points and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. Nick Foles had one of the best games of his career and shredded what had been the NFL's top ranked defense in the regular season.

Nick Foles' NFC Championship Game Stats Completion Percentage Passing Yards TD-INT Passer Rating 78.7 352 3-0 141.4

Philadelphia's defense once again had a strong showing, and were a huge reason why the team reached the Super Bowl.

The only issue was, they had the ultimate test waiting for them.

A Super Bowl Shootout For The Ages

Foles managed to outplay Tom Brady, despite Brady throwing for 505 yards.

There was no more hiding. When the Eagles drew the New England Patriots as a Super Bowl opponent, several things were going to need to happen for the Eagles to win.

The Eagles' defense would need to slow down Tom Brady.

Foles would have to play the game of his life.

Doug Pederson would need to out-coach Bill Belichick.

Well, the first part didn't pan out, as the Eagles, allowed Brady to throw for a Super Bowl record 505 passing yards. In what was a very uncharacteristic performance for the Eagles' no.4 ranked defense that season, they had trouble getting pressure on Brady all game long (well, at least for 57 minutes).

However, Foles and the Eagles' offense moved the ball all game long against the Patriots, with Foles indeed playing the game of his life.

Nick Foles' Super Bowl 52 Stats Completion Percentage Passing Yards TD-INT Passer Rating 65.1 (28-of-43) 373 3-1 106.1

Foles also caught a touchdown pass in the win, in a play that immortalized him not just in Philadelphia, but in Super Bowl history.

Foles and the Eagles built a 22-12 halftime lead, but the Patriots' offense came to life in the second half, scoring a touchdown on each of their first three possessions.

Down 33-32 midway through the fourth quarter, Foles led the Eagles on a 16-play, 75-yard drive in 7:01, converting multiple key third downs, and completing a 4th-and-1 pass to Zach Ertz in his own territory to extend the drive. Foles would eventually find Ertz for the go-ahead score, but a failed two-point conversion meant Brady had over two minutes to create more Brady magic.

The Eagles then made their biggest defensive play of the day, when they needed it most.

The Eagles finished out the game from there, and Foles had done the improbable, bringing the city of Philadelphia its first Super Bowl.

Not a Storyboook Ending, but Forever a Philly Legend

Injuries derailed Foles' career after leaving Philadelphia.

After Wentz got hurt again in the 2018 season, Foles was once again tasked with leading the Eagles into the playoffs, until the Eagles' magic ran out in a divisional round loss to the Saints.

While the Eagles eventually let Nick Foles walk in free agency after the 2018 season, hoping that Carson Wentz would revitalize his career, it was not to be. As we know, Wentz was never able to stay healthy in Philly and regain his 2017 form.

The Eagles felt they were doing right by Foles by letting him choose his destination in free agency, and Foles signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars to be their starting QB.

Foles never managed to get going, suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1 of the 2019 season, before getting traded to the Bears prior to the 2020 season. Foles would alternate as a starter and backup for the Bears through 2020 and 2021, before signing with Indianapolis in 2022.

Once again, Foles got hurt in Indy and was released in the 2023 offseason. Foles went unsigned in 2023 and this offseason, leading to him calling it a career.

Despite the last few years of his career seeing Foles dwindle, Philly has never forgotten what he did for the city, and he's sure to get a hero's welcome in Week 2.

