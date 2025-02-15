Nick Kyrgios has given his damning verdict on Jannik Sinner's three-month ban from tennis over doping. The three-time Grand Slam champion accepted an immediate three-month ban from tennis after reaching a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over his two positive drug tests last year.

Kyrgios, who has slammed Sinner continuously since the world no.1's positive tests became public, took to social media this morning to give his verdict.

He said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "So WADA come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously, Sinner's team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3-month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist.

"I know a lot of players that are feeling the same way at the moment, so I am looking to hold live spaces next week so we can talk about it - stay tuned for exact time."

The Australian star also took to Instagram to send a message to young tennis players: "To the future generation of tennis players - after today you can dope, just 'without knowing'.... Test positive, play through all the investigation, then settle on a convenient 3-month ban, not get stripped of any money or tittles and carry on."

He continued: "Sad day for me - someone who has played this sport since I was 7 years old. Battled injury after injury and have given a s*** load to this sport. I pray that kids that play this sport do it the right way."

Jannik Sinner's Doping Case & Suspension

The Italian won't miss a single Grand Slam