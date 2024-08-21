Using banned substances in sport is illegal. It has been for a very long time, but athletes have often toed the line between what's acceptable and not when it comes to performance-enhancing drugs. The sport of tennis has seen its fair share of controversies regarding the use of PEDs. Top female stars such as Maria Sharapova and Simona Halep have found themselves involved in doping in the past, while male stars such as Andre Agassi and Viktor Troicki have also been engaged in using banned substances.

Another young superstar who has recently found himself embroiled in the banned substance saga is the world no.1, Jannik Sinner. The Italian tennis star tested positive twice for the banned anabolic steroid clostebol. The World Anti-Doping Agency has prohibited the substance, which is a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid (WADA).

The incident happened during the Indian Wells tournament in March of this year, with the star failing one test during the competition, and then failing another one in the aftermath of the event.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Jannik Sinner won his first Grand Slam in 2024, beating Daniil Medvedev in five sets at the Australian Open after going two sets down.

Tennis World Reacts to Jannik Sinner's Clearance

The tennis world has had mixed reactions to Sinner's clearance by an independent panel and avoidance of suspension despite the positive test results. Sinner claimed that the reason for the positive test findings was that one of his support staff members had treated a minor cut with an over-the-counter spray that contained clostebol.

Jannik Sinner's best Grand Slam results Tournament Best result Year Australian Open Winner 2024 French Open Semi-final 2024 Wimbledon Semi-final 2023 US Open Quarter-final 2022

The decision not to suspend the 23-year-old athlete was met with negative reactions from some of the sport's best players. Stars such as Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov, Liam Brady, and Tara Moore, among others, expressed their disappointment with the verdict on social media. Kyrgios, in particular, was rather blunt about his feelings towards the matter.

"Ridiculous - whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance… you should be gone for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream…. Yeah, nice," the former Wimbledon runner-up wrote on his X account.

Sinner's lawyer reacts to the clearance

Sinner's lawyer, Jamie Singer, meanwhile, has come to his client's defence, stating that the world no.1 ranked player was innocent and got caught up in the strict anti-doping rules.

"Anti-doping rules have to be very strict to be effective. Sadly, the unfortunate consequence is that, occasionally, entirely innocent athletes get caught up in them," Singer said. "There is no question that Jannik is innocent in this case. The ITIA did not challenge that key principle. However, under strict liability rules, Jannik is responsible for whatever is in his system, even when entirely unaware of it, as in this exceptional case."

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) stated that they will examine the ruling and may file an appeal. Sinner, who has consistently insisted on his innocence, claimed that less than a billionth of a gram of clostebol was discovered in his system.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, stepped onto the US Open court after two years away on Wednesday, just hours after calling for a two-year ban on Sinner. He teamed up with former Grand Slam winner, Naomi Osaka, for their semi-final match in the US Open Mixed Madness event. The US Open will commence on the 26th of August.