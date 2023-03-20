Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope should return to action after the international break, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old is a regular in Gareth Southgate's England squads, but he won't be linking up with his international teammates this month.

Newcastle news - Nick Pope

The Athletic recently reported that Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Fraser Forster had been called up to the England squad to replace Pope, who has withdrawn from international duty due to injury.

Pope started and completed Newcastle's last Premier League game against Nottingham Forest, so it may have come as a surprise to fans of the Magpies to hear that their number-one was injured.

The former Burnley man has started every single league game for Newcastle this season, with only Kieran Trippier completing more minutes on the pitch, as per FBref.

Newcastle have conceded the least goals in the league this campaign, and there's no doubt it's partly been down to the signing of Pope in the summer window.

Despite his excellent form this season, Pope may have found it difficult to get minutes during the international break, with Jordan Pickford the clear first-choice, so it makes sense for him to stay at home and receive treatment.

What has Dinnery said about Pope?

Dinnery has confirmed there is little to worry about for Newcastle fans regarding the injury to Pope, and that it's more of a management issue.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "You're looking at Pope and thinking, Pickford is number one in that team and who can Southgate bring in to support him and deputise?

"Again, nothing too serious for Newcastle supporters to worry about. It's more of a management issue and I would expect him to return when the Premier League resumes at the beginning of April."

How has Pope performed for Newcastle this season?

Pope has saved 77.2% of shots faced, the third highest in the Premier League. No goalkeeper has managed more clean sheets than the England international, with 46.2% of his games resulting in zero goals conceded.

With just 2.3 saves per game being made by Pope, a lot of credit has to go to the rest of Newcastle's squad for staying tight and compact, limiting the number of chances the opposition is able to create.

Pope averaged a WhoScored rating of 7.23 in the Carabao Cup this season, playing a huge role in their journey to the final, where he was unfortunately suspended after receiving a red card against Liverpool.