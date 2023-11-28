Highlights Newcastle United's Champions League campaign was on the line as they faced Paris Saint-Germain in a crucial match.

Despite a tough challenge from PSG, Newcastle struck first with an away goal from Alexander Isak.

Newcastle's goalkeeper Nick Pope made incredible saves throughout the game, but a controversial penalty awarded to PSG led to an equalizer and denied Newcastle a victory.

Newcastle United went to Paris with their Champions League campaign on the line as they faced off against Paris Saint-Germain. A loss could have seen the Magpies eliminated from the tournament in the group stage. They beat the French club in the reverse fixture at St. James' Park 4-1 in October in what was one of the most memorable nights of the club's recent history.

It was a wild evening, but getting a result in France was always going to be tough. PSG started strongly too, piling pressure on Newcastle almost immediately. It was the Magpies who struck first, though, with Alexander Isak scoring the side's first away goal in the Champions League since 2003.

From there it was backs against the walls for Eddie Howe's side and while the home side eventually find their equaliser, it would have almost certainly come earlier if it wasn't for Nick Pope in between the sticks for Newcastle. He had an incredible game and was on hand to deny them multiple times, including one instance where he did something quite miraculous.

Nick Pope denied Bradley Barcola from point-blank range in one of the best saves of his career

Despite holding on until halftime with the one-goal lead, Newcastle were under the cosh immediately after the restart and had to show incredible defensive strength to withstand the pressure. They did an excellent job for the most part too, but PSG managed to find a break through and the ball was played across the face of the goal to Bradley Barcola who looked destined to score.

Striking the ball with the side of his foot from mere yards out, the star likely thought he'd equalised for his team, but Pope was there to deny him with one of the finest saves he's ever made. Despite Barcola being within inches of the goal line when he struck the ball, the Englishman managed to scramble across and save the ball with an outstretched leg. It was a mesmerising stop.

Just look at that. We're still not sure how he's managed it.

PSG eventually equalised from a very controversial penalty

With a defeat against PSG potentially sending Newcastle crashing out of the Champions League, at least a draw was vital, but Newcastle will feel very hard done by after the home side were awarded a very controversial penalty minutes for the end of the match. After a ball was struck towards Tino Livramento, it bounced off of his chest and struck his arm, with VAR and the referee deciding to give it.

The Magpies had an incredible performance, that was ultimately undone by the bizarre decision to award the penalty. It was harsh on Livramento who could have done nothing about it, but Kylian Mbappe was on hand to smash it home and steal a point for PSG. It's still all to play for in the final game of the Champions League group stage.