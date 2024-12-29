It has been a trying season for Manchester United. Having come off the back of a famous FA Cup triumph and what many would have believed on paper to have been a productive transfer window, the Red Devils sit 14th in the Premier League table, and are further away from the top four as they are from the bottom three.

One man who knows what it is like to be part of a successful United team is former midfielder Nicky Butt. Butt was a member of the famed Class of '92 and won a total of 17 major honours at the Theatre of Dreams, including eight league titles and a Champions League. He was also the former head of first-team development at the club before leaving in 2021, and Butt has now revealed which members of the current squad he would sell if he were in charge.

Butt Names Mason Mount as One of Five Players United Should Sell

The former midfielder also suggested that Andre Onana should be replaced

Answering quick-fire questions with talkSPORT, Butt was asked to give short responses as to whether he would keep or sell specific members of the current United squad. The most surprising name that the 49-year-old claimed should be sent packing was England international Mason Mount. The creative midfielder has struggled to make an impact since his £55 million move from Chelsea and has been plagued by injuries. However, manager Amorim is known to be a big fan of the player, and Mount has impressed when given an opportunity.

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, the injury curse struck again after being picked to start against Manchester City earlier in December, where he lasted just 11 minutes before limping off with a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out until March.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mount has missed a total of 30 games through injury since joining Manchester United. He has played just 32.

Andre Onana was another surprise inclusion from Butt, who believes his former employers need a new number one between the sticks. The Cameroonian had a torrid start to his United career but has surprised many with impressive displays this season. However, two high-profile mistakes against Nottingham Forest and Wolves have once again put more pressure on the former Inter Milan shot-stopper.

The other three players that Butt listed were veterans Casemiro, Jonny Evans, and Christian Eriksen. All three are well into their thirties and were earmarked as potential problems for Amorim's high-pressing style due to their lack of mobility. Interestingly though, the former academy graduate believes that Marcus Rashford should remain at the club.

The forward has not been seen in the last four matchday squads and has expressed his desire for a new challenge. However, Butt believes that with the right players around him, United’s number 10 can still be a success.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 29/12/2024