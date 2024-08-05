Highlights West Ham edge closer to signing Fullkrug, adding a key striker to the team's attacking options this season.

Lopetegui keen to secure new signings, with signings like Kilman, Guilherme, Summerville, and potentially Bisseck in the works.

Fullkrug impresses with his stats, standing out for his strong aerial abilities and past performances with Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund.

West Ham United are edging closer to signing Niclas Fullkrug this summer with, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the German centre forward set to put pen to paper on his deal, which will be valid until June 2027, today.

There has been plenty of clamour over whether Julen Lopetegui and Co would snare a striker before the trading period shuts (30 August), given that Michail Antonio and Danny Ings are the club’s only duo of options up top.

Club ace Jarrod Bowen – a right-winger by trade – played a host of games in the solitary centre forward berth for David Moyes last season, but Lopetegui will be keen to see the former Hull City man return to his favoured role on the flank.

Fullkrug Completes West Ham Medical

Centre forward set to sign contract today

Of all 20 Premier League outfits, Lopetegui’s West Ham have been one of the busiest over the summer months by snaring Maximilian Kilman, Luis Guilherme and Crysencio Summerville, while plenty of other deals are in the works.

One area in need of mass improvement, however, is centre forward. Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran was eyed in the past, but Fullkrug’s Euro 2024 performances have tempted them to ditch plans for the Colombian.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano revealed that Fullkrug, 31, has completed his medical for the east London-based outfit. Now, he’s set to sign on the dotted line today (5 August) before the deal is officially announced.

“Niclas Fullkrug has completed all medical tests needed at West Ham! Deal confirmed. Contract signing on Monday then time to make deal official. Deal valid until June 2027 plus option until 2028.”

Hannover-born Fullkrug has spent just one season at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund after impressing for Werder Bremen. For the latter, he plundered 49 goals and a further 16 assists, piquing the interest of die Schwarzgelben.

Last season, in the fabled black and yellow of Dortmund, the 21-cap Germany international - described as "one of the best in Europe" from an aerial point of view - racked up 16 goals and 10 assists in 3,605 minutes of action across all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fullkrug, aged 29 years and 280 days, became the oldest debutant for Germany in 20 years in November 2022.

Inter Milan’s Yann Bisseck Approached

Centre-back viewed as ‘unsellable’

Despite landing a deal for the aforementioned Kilman for a fee of £40 million, the uncertain futures of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd mean that Lopetegui and Co are looking to further bolster their central defensive ranks.

As a result, Inter Milan’s Yann Bisseck is being targeted by the capital club this summer, according to FCInterNews.it. Though, the Koln-born enforcer is currently viewed as ‘unsellable’ thanks to the exponential rise in his stock over the past year or so.

Bisseck, Zouma and Kilman - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Bisseck Zouma Kilman Minutes 899 2,841 3,420 Goals/Assists 2/0 3/0 2/0 Pass success rate (%) 92.5 83.9 86.3 Aerials won per game 1.1 1.8 2.3 Tackles per game 0.9 0.7 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.3 0.9 1 Overall rating 6.74 6.52 6.71

Previously described as a ‘mountain’, thanks to his imposing, 6ft 5in stature, the 23-year-old emerged through the FC Koln youth set-up before a string of temporary spells across Europe before being picked up by the Nerazzurri on a five-year deal.

During his maiden campaign in the Italian capital, Bisseck – an eight-cap Germany Under-21s international – found game time hard to come by, chalking up just 1,162 minutes of action. West Ham could, for sure, offer more time on the pitch.

