Highlights West Ham are now eyeing Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug.

Jhon Duran and Alexander Sorloth are also options for the Hammers.

Signing a striker could be a priority with Michail Antonio reaching the latter stages of his career.

West Ham United are in the market for a new centre-forward this summer, and according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug has emerged as a potential target for the Hammers.

With Michail Antonio reaching the latter stages of his career, signing a striker is likely to be a major priority for the Saints. Julen Lopetegui's side will be hoping to push for the European places after recent success on the continent, and adding a top-level centre-forward could be what they need.

Fullkrug Now a Target for West Ham

The Hammers are pushing for a striker

According to Sky Sports journalist Sheth, Borussia Dortmund's Fullkrug has now emerged as an option for the Hammers, while Jhon Duran and Alexander Sorloth are also admired. Fullkrug, described as a 'bull of a centre-forward', showed his capabilities at Euro 2024, regularly coming on in attack for Germany and making an impact.

Niclas Fullkrug's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 42 Goals 15 Assists 11

Only a few years ago, Fullkrug was plying his trade in the 2.Bundesliga with Werder Bremen before they were promoted to Germany's top division. The 31-year-old later secured a move to Borussia Dortmund where he spent the 2023/2024 campaign.

Fullkrug was a regular for the German side last term, so a move to West Ham might not be of immediate interest. Dortmund will be competing in the Champions League next season, whereas West Ham failed to qualify for any European football.

Reports have suggested that Danny Ings could be heading through the exit door during the summer transfer window which would leave Lopetegui short of options in attack. His former club Southampton are one of the sides said to be keen on acquiring his signature, meaning Antonio could be the only senior centre-forward.

Sky Sports Italy recently claimed that Dortmund have set a price tag of around €15m (£13m) for Fullkrug, with the 31-year-old having two years left on his contract. Although entering the final years of his career, Fullkrug is a proven striker at a top level.

West Ham Keen on Jhon Duran

They've offered around £32m

According to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have offered £32m plus youngster Lewis Orford in a deal to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran. It's an expensive deal for a player who is yet to set the world alight in the Premier League, so the Hammers might see Fullkrug as a cheaper alternative.

Duran has struggled to find a regular spot in Unai Emery's starting XI due to the stunning form of Ollie Watkins, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he was considering a departure in the summer transfer window.

Data via Transfermarkt (Correct as of 29/07/24).