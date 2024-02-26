Highlights Nico Collins is eager for a long-term extension with the Houston Texans, expressing excitement about the possiblity.

Collins played a pivotal role in aiding rookie QB C.J. Stroud's standout season, finishing 1st in WR broken tackles and 2nd in passer rating when targeted.

Considered a top free agent wide receiver, Collins could command $12 million per year when his contract ends in 2024.

The Houston Texans' Nico Collins had one of the biggest offensive breakouts in the NFL last season and would like to remain in Houston to keep the good times rolling.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC 2, the wide receiver was very interested in the idea of getting an extension done now, as he's set to hit free agency in 2025:

Oh man, I would love that. That would be great. I feel like that’s what everybody works for. I’m just going to let it come to me, whatever they decide, whatever they want to do. I’m going to let it ride. Me, I’m going to continue to get better and work on my game. If they want to negotiate, we can.

QB C.J. Stroud is coming off of one of the best rookie quarterback seasons in recent memory, and Collins' breakout was an important part of that. The wide receiver is the exact kind of player NFL teams want to put around young signal callers.

What kind of contract can Collins expect?

Texans WR blossomed in his 3rd year in the NFL

The Texans took Collins in the third round (89th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. As a result, his initial contract was very cheap, at about $4.9 million over four years, but that deal will come off the books in 2025. It is clear that Collins will be looking for much more than that when he gets off his rookie deal.

The wide receiver finished near the top of the league in several statistical categories in 2023. A talented deep threat, Collins averaged 16.2 yards per reception, the seventh-best figure in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Nico Collins had three games where he put up 160+ receiving yards, 7+ receptions, and 1+ TD reception, making him one of just 12 wideouts to accomplish that feat in a single season in NFL history.

He showed off a knack for finding the end zone too, catching eight touchdowns, tied for seventh-best among receivers. He was also able to take some of the pressure off of Stroud by producing with the ball in his hands, finishing first in wide receiver broken tackles (16) and sixth in YAC (549). Overall, Collins provided a reliable target for the rookie quarterback, putting up a catch percentage of 73.4 and a drop rate of 1.8, both top eight marks for his position group.

Nico Collins 2023 WR Ranks (Min. 30 Rec.) Category Collins Rank Receptions 80 17th Receiving Yards 1,297 8th Receiving TD 8 T-7th Yards/Catch 16.2 7th Catch % 73.4 8th Success Rate 61.5 8th Drop % 1.8 T-7th YAC 549 6th Broken Tackles 16 1st Pass Rating/Targeted 129.6 2nd

The top wide receivers in the free agency market last season all got around 11 million a year on their deals. Allen Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract, and Jakobi Meyers and JuJu Smith-Schuster both signed three-year, $33 million contracts.

If Collins were to hit the free agent market after the 2024 season, he could make an easy case that he is better than any of those players, not to mention he's much younger, too. Multiple years at around $12-$15 million would be a very reasonable figure for him, though how the 2024 wide receiver free agency market shakes out this spring will have a massive impact on the final number for Collins' contract.

There would certainly be a risk for the Texans in signing Collins to an extension now. He could regress during the 2024 season and make Houston's brass look like they have an itchy trigger finger. On the other hand, he could continue to break out, which would make the early extension look like a very shrewd move.

Stroud is likely to continue progressing, and fellow wideout Tank Dell is expected to return from injury to take some defensive focus off of Collins, so the latter scenario seems far more likely. With the salary cap's dramatic rise this offseason, it could be a smart time for the Texans to sign Collins long-term.

