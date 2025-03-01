Former midfielder Nico Hidalgo, who was on the respective books of Juventus and Cadiz before retiring in 2022, has died at the age of 32 after a battle with lung cancer and bone metastasis.

Hidalgo – born and raised in Motril in the province of Granada – played for local club Motril before joining Granada’s B team in 2021. A move to Juventus beckoned in the summer of 2014, but he failed to make a senior appearance for the Old Lady.

During his three-year stay in Italy, he endured loan stints (once back to Granada B and Cadiz) before joining the latter on a permanent deal in 2017. Hidalgo made 42 appearances for Spain’s second tier side before joining Racing Santander.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hidalgo notched 15 goals and 12 assists in his 234-game senior club career.

In 2020, after accruing 73 appearances for Racing Santander, he joined now-defunct Extremadura, a club he played 23 times for, notching one goal and an assist apiece in the process.

Sadly, the attacking right-sided midfielder was forced to retire in January after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021. He contracted bone metastasis – when cancer spreads from another part of the body to the bones – and had to stop playing.

Posting a heartfelt message for their former player, Cadiz have led the tributes on X (formerly Twitter). They wrote: “Nico Hidalgo has left us. We will never forget your smile and your joy. Your struggle is our example. Rest in peace.”

As mentioned, despite no longer being a club, Extremadura, also sent their best wishes to his family. They wrote: “This morning we woke up to the sad news of the death of Nico Hidalgo, former Extremadura UD footballer, at the age of 32 due to lung cancer which he had been fighting since 2021.

From [everyone at] CD Extremadura, we would like to express our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We send them out love and strength in these difficult times.

Elsewhere, Racing Santander have released a post on their official website to inform supporters that a minute’s silence, in tribute to the late Hidalgo, will be held ahead of their Segunda Division at home to Elche on Sunday night.