Nico Hulkenberg was sounding hopeful that a strong weekend at the Spanish GP was on the cards after taking P3 in FP2.

Practice obviously does not count for much in terms of points but it can sometimes give us an idea of who is going to be in with a chance of a top ten finish, and Hulkenberg looked at home in the Haas on Friday.

Of course, teams will have worked overnight to make tweaks to set-up and he could yet find himself further down the pecking order later today once qualifying comes around, but there's no doubting that the German had a good Friday and he sounds as though he believes there could be more positivity to come - though it will surely be quite unlikely to see him in P3 come the end of today.

Speaking after Friday's running, the Haas driver said:

“It felt decent, especially that lap on new softs, it gives you a lot of grip over one lap. Particularly in FP2, I think we picked up some performance which wasn’t quite there earlier.

"I’m satisfied with how it’s gone and hope we can keep it up for the next two days. There’s always more to explore, there’s always more to do, but I had a good rhythm today and felt at home in the car. I felt like I was in the driving seat which is important – especially around here – it’s been a positive Friday.”

This weekend there is going to be plenty of evolution given many of the teams have brought upgrades to their cars and are testing them out and fine-tuning them as the event progresses.

That said, then, today's qualifying is still very hard to call - especially given how tight the times were looking yesterday in FP2 with less than a second separating most of the field.

Max Verstappen was still the man on top after both sessions, however, and so Red Bull remain the team to beat as we head into a fascinating qualifying that could well be hit by rain.