Christian Horner has had an incredible year with Oracle Red Bull Racing as the team has had a winning driver at every Formula One race this season and currently sit top of the Constructors' Championship, 208 points ahead of Mercedes.

Formula One fans will be excited to see Lewis Hamilton start the Hungarian Grand Prix from pole position, however, as he is only one of two drivers not driving a Red Bull car to take pole position this season, the other being Charles Leclerc in Azerbaijan.

It is likely that Max Verstappen will still win the Grand Prix, though, if the race runs without any incidents as the car is much better that any other on the grid, despite McLaren looking vastly improved following their recent upgrades at the British Grand Prix.

Pundits and fans alike have been looking for any small victory they could possibly have this season due to the dominance of Horner and his Red Bull team. One small victory was a moment where Nico Rosberg was able to shut down Horner in an interview following qualification at the Hungaroring when talking about Verstappen’s qualifying lap.

Nico Rosberg shuts down Christian Horner

Horner claimed that Verstappen ‘had a snap at 13,’ which led to the Dutch driver finishing second in qualifying. However, the 2016 world champion was quick to respond claiming that Hamilton had a couple of snaps with his car in the final two corners of the lap.

The full segment with Rosberg and Sky Sports F1 can be watched below.

Rosberg was not willing to accept that it was mistakes from the current world champion that put the British driver on pole for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The German knows that the eight-time winner at the Hungaroring is well capable of achieving pole in a strong car and with the Mercedes team currently sitting second in the Constructors' Championship it is statistically the second-strongest car.

Rosberg is incredibly knowledgeable about the ability the seven-time world champion has, having been his teammate for four years at Mercedes. The German driver is one of only three men to become world champion since the Brit signed for Mercedes in 2013, the other two being Hamilton and Verstappen.

Rosberg has been renowned for being honest since becoming a pundit for the sport and has clashed with Horner a number of times regarding the performance of the Red Bull drivers. A recent example includes an interview for Sky following the Spanish Grand Prix and a fourth-place finish for Sergio Perez. Both Horner and Rosberg were sharp with responses as they looked to dominate the discussion. This feisty exchange in Hungary wasn’t the first, and it won’t be the last between the Brit and German.

There are 12 races left this season, including the Hungarian Grand Prix, and unless Verstappen and Red Bull get incredibly unlucky in the majority of races or their car performances fall off a cliff, then the Dutch driver and the Red Bull team will be crowned world champions once again.

The fans will continue to search for those small wins as the season carries on with many looking forward to further fiery exchanges between Rosberg and Horner.