Nico Rosberg has explained why he felt the need to leave F1 at the end of the 2016 season.

The German caused a real stir when revealing, just a matter of days after winning the world championship in Abu Dhabi at the end of the year, that he would be leaving the sport with immediate effect.

Indeed, very few saw it coming and Mercedes were left needing to find a replacement, with Valtteri Bottas the man to come in and replace him alongside Lewis Hamilton.

For Rosberg, it felt like the right time to bow out of the sport after he'd put so much physical and mental effort into beating his team-mate Hamilton over the course of the campaign, and he has recently opened up further on the decision to quit when he did.

Speaking to Men’s Health magazine, he said he was, "afraid that at some point I wouldn’t be good enough and that no team would want me anymore. I wanted to decide [on an exit] for myself.”

Continuing, the 2016 world champ said:

“In a way, I gave up my identity. Everything in my life was racing: my mechanics, my engineers, my team-mates, even my social environment.

“To put all that to zero in one fell swoop was a shock to my system. I had never asked myself what other passions I had. There was always just the next race.”

Some very honest stuff from Rosberg and, of course, he has since forged a strong career for himself away from the sport with a number of different interests and pursuits.

We regularly see him on Sky's coverage at Grand Prix weekends, whilst he has a team in the Extreme E series and has also produced a number of videos for his YouTube channel.

We'll obviously never know whether he could have added to his one world title had he stayed in the sport past the end of the 2016 season, but it would certainly have been fascinating if he had stuck around and managed to go again.

Mercedes won the 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 Constructors' titles, so he obviously was walking away from a massively successful team, but ultimately he felt then was the right time to bow out and that is that.